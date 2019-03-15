Spoyl Launches an Exclusive Collection With Fashion Influencer Kritika Khurana

NEW DELHI, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

India's largest influencer-led fashion e-commerce platform, Spoyl, has collaborated exclusively with fashion blogger Kritika Khurana to design and launch her very first collection 'That Boho Girl x Spoyl'.

The collection features colourful bohemian styles in soft fabrics with whimsical details. Reminiscent of her easy-going aura, these pieces come in fun silhouettes for midi dresses, longline ethnic jackets, floor-kissing kurtas, airy palazzos and more.

Created in line with Kritika's own personal brand of style that prioritises inclusion and positivity, the collection comes in an array of sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

Kritika, whose followers include women of all shapes and sizes, said, "I was on the curvier side when I was in college and I would always struggle to find pieces which were in my size. I felt there were not many options and styles for me. So, when I decided to launch my own label, I had this thing in my mind."

"This collection is for any and every girl," she added.

Bhargav Errangi, CEO of Spoyl, said, "Kritika runs a YouTube channel and has a powerful follower base to the tune of 562K on Instagram. Her happy, cheerful and positive personality has captured the attention of so many followers who religiously follow her style. What's more, they can now discover Kritika's unique style and shop it directly on Spoyl."

Talking about the collection, Kritika noted, "The styles scream freedom - freedom to wear whatever you want and at the same time look great and feel confident. When you wear a piece from this collection, I want you to feel happy, free and confident in your own body as beauty comes in all shapes and sizes and it should be celebrated."

At the launch event, Spoyl surprised bloggers with an interactive session with Kritika. Right from body positivity to self-love, the bloggers took inspiration from Kritika's presence in the style space and vocalized how they conquered their personal challenges through styling.

That Boho Girl's inspired collection is available exclusively on Spoyl.

