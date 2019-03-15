Spring Global opens European Office

The expansion is an important step in bringing Spring's software and tools to an increasingly engaged and rapidly growing region. The company already boasts a significant presence in other global markets such as Sao Paulo, Brazil; Bogota, Colombia; and Denver, Colorado.

The new office will better position the company to serve growing demand in Europe and beyond with unrivaled support for sales, van sales, delivery and merchandising activities — all driven by machine learning-powered analytics for actionable insights.

Karl Davis will lead the organization's expansion and daily business operations across Eastern and Western Europe. Karl has over 20 years experience in the software industry within organisations including SAS, Microsoft, IBM and Fujitsu dealing with a range of industries including Retail, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Financial Services. His responsibilities have included launching SaaS and Cloud applications for clients internationally across EMEA, US and Australia regions.

Sean Osborne will assume responsibility for managing and growing key Europe-based accounts such as Unilever, L'Oreal, and other industry leaders. Sean is an experienced, multilingual technology executive. Before joining Spring Global, he was Director of Sales for a publicly listed, global healthcare software company and managed their key accounts across EMEA, ASIA and Australia. He also has extensive professional experience in Russia, having spent 3 years working as an export advisor for the Irish government in Moscow.

"As a Dublin native, I am excited to bring our global platform to the European market with a bit of luck from Dublin," says Conor Keane, Spring Global's President and CEO. "This move is driven largely by an evolving global retail business landscape and by our belief in providing brands the tools, expertise, and support they need to exceed their customers' expectations and remain competitive. Our investment in Senior Sales professionals and Operations in Dublin demonstrates Spring's commitment to supporting growing brands wherever and whenever they need us."

Founded in 2001, Spring Global is headquartered in the U.S. with offices across Latin America and Europe. Worldwide, Spring Global serves more than 100 enterprise customers, including Unilever, Coca-Cola, L'Oreal and Reckitt Benckiser.

