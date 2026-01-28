Springer Nature Announces Leadership Transition in India

Arend Kuester joins as India Country Manager, to be based in Pune, and will lead the Research business for the company in the region. Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi has decided to leave Springer Nature to pursue new opportunities

NEW DELHI, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Springer Nature today announced a leadership transition within its India business as part of the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence and long-term strategy in one of the world's most dynamic research markets.

Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director for the company's India research business, has decided to leave the company to pursue new opportunities outside Springer Nature. Since joining the organisation, Venkatesh has played a pivotal role in deepening the company's engagement with India's rapidly expanding research ecosystem.

Arend Kuester, India Country Manager, Springer Nature

During his tenure, he helped shape Springer Nature's approach to working with researchers, institutions, and partners across the country. He led the creation of new ways of engaging with the research community - from the India Research Tour and the Research Ambassadors Programme to initiatives such as RISE and Her Research, Our Future. These programmes deepened Springer Nature's connections with researchers, institutions, and government agencies in India.

Steven Inchcoombe, President Research Markets at Springer Nature said, "Venkatesh has contributed meaningfully to the development of our India research business. We are grateful for his leadership and the strong relationships he built across the ecosystem. We wish him the very best for the future."

As part of the strategic evolution of the India business, Arend Kuester, India Country Manager, will assume leadership responsibility for Springer Nature's India research portfolio. Under this consolidated structure, Arend will oversee the next phase of the company's growth and engagement in India, working closely with teams across the country and the region.

"India represents an important opportunity for Springer Nature, and we are committed to building on the strong foundation established in recent years," added Steven Inchcoombe, President Research Markets at Springer Nature. "Arend's expanded role ensures that our India strategy is aligned globally and positioned for continued impact."

Commenting on his departure, Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi said, "It has been an honour to lead the India research business and to contribute to Springer Nature's journey in a market that is shaping global research in remarkable ways. I leave with deep gratitude for my colleagues, partners, and the research community, and I look forward to supporting India's research landscape in new ways in the future."

Commenting on the transition, Arend Kuester said, "India is a uniquely inspiring research landscape, and I am honoured to take on this expanded responsibility. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to deepen our engagement, support the research community, and continue building a future-focused business."

