Srini Rajamani appointed as CEO of Opus Technologies, Inc.

Srini Rajamani to Lead the Next Phase of Innovation and Growth for Opus Technologies.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Technologies, a leading payments technology solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Srini Rajamani as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Srini will succeed Praveen TM, who will continue to be part of the leadership team at Opus. Srini has previously held leadership roles at Wipro Limited, where he successfully drove innovation and implemented growth strategies across industry segments. He was a member of the Wipro Executive Council.

Ramesh Mengawade, Chairman of Opus, said: "I am confident that Srini will lead Opus into the next phase of growth and innovation through his strategic acumen and extensive industry experience. Under Srini's leadership, Opus will continue to leverage AI/ML to deliver transformative solutions to our payments industry clients. "I also want to express my deep gratitude to Praveen TM for laying a strong foundation for Srini to build on", added Ramesh.

"Opus Technologies is uniquely positioned to solve the most critical business challenges facing banks and payments companies today. With our product-driven mindset and innovative solutions, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry," said Srini Rajamani. "Our AI-powered platform, FinGeniusAI, addresses the complex challenges of the payment industry, while Paysemble™, our payment accelerator and integration solution, empowers clients to overcome integration hurdles and achieve faster time-to-market. My focus will be on expanding this portfolio and introducing new solution offerings that resonate with the evolving needs of our clients", added Srini.

Opus Technologies is part of the Opus Group. For nearly three decades, Opus Group has been delivering innovative payment technology solutions globally, with three of its companies being acquired by Fortune 500 organizations, including Mastercard Inc., and Western Union.

Opus Technologies, part of Opus Group, is a leading provider of outcome-driven payment strategies and combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched payments domain expertise to deliver exceptional value to its clients.

