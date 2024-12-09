SSAB India to Participate in bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SSAB India is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024, the 7th International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, Mining Machines, and Construction Vehicles. The event will take place from December 11-14, 2024, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida / Delhi NCR, India.

As a leading global steel company, SSAB India will showcase its latest innovations and solutions in high-strength steel products, designed to meet the evolving needs of the construction and mining industries.

Maximize service life and cost efficiency on your Hardox® tipper

Superior Hardox® wear plate – only by SSAB

Quarry, mining and construction operations often put high demands on equipment, and Hardox® only by SSAB Swedish steel is able to alleviate many of the concerns throughout the production flow due to its unique properties.

Hardox® is versatile, tough and high performance

Hardox® wear plate breaks the boundaries of traditional limits, allowing for new levels of performance. It is also designed for applications requiring extremely high abrasion resistance that can still be welded, cut, milled, and drilled using standard workshop practices.

Get an upgrading consultation with SSAB team @ Hall 14 Stand C-61

Visitors to our booth will have the opportunity to explore our advanced product offerings, engage with our technical experts, and discover how SSAB's sustainable steel solutions can enhance their projects.

Join us at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 to learn more about SSAB India's innovative products and services. We look forward to welcoming you to our booth and discuss how we can support your business needs.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

For more information, visit www.ssab.com. You can also join us on our official social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfjdAmtEh38