ST Engineering iDirect and G&S SatCom Win Satellite Innovation Group Cooperation of the Year Award for Advancing Unified Network and Service Management

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect and G&S SatCom today received the Satellite Innovation Group (SIG) Cooperation of the Year award for their joint work to unify network and service management for satellite operators. The award recognizes how the integration of G&S SatConnect® into ST Engineering iDirect's next‑generation Intuition ground system addresses key industry challenges and drives innovation in satellite communications, through a single operational and commercial platform that simplifies how operators manage and scale services across multi-network and multi-vendor environments.

The award recognizes how the integration of G&S SatConnect® into ST Engineering iDirect’s next‑generation Intuition ground system addresses key industry challenges and drives innovation in satellite communications, through a single operational and commercial platform that simplifies how operators manage and scale services across multi-network and multi-vendor environments.

The combined platform brings together network operations, service management, and OSS/BSS integration through standardized APIs and a single interface. This unified approach reduces operational complexity, eliminates siloed workflows, and enables operators to introduce new services without disrupting existing networks or re‑architecting legacy systems.

"Operators need a clear, efficient path to modernize while supporting new multi‑orbit and software‑defined services," said Sridhar Kuppanna, Chief Technology Officer, ST Engineering iDirect. "Our partnership with G&S SatCom delivers unified management, orchestration, and interoperability across diverse multi-network environments. This award underscores the value of cooperation in moving the industry forward."

"The collaboration with ST Engineering iDirect removes barriers for satellite operators and service providers," said David Schmitz, CEO of G&S SatCom. "By streamlining workflows and reducing operational complexity, ST Engineering iDirect empowers its customers to enhance user value and maximize the potential of their network. We're honored that SIG has recognized the impact of this work."

Designed to support multi-network and multi-technology environments, the integrated ecosystem allows for the rapid deployment of new features. This ensures that operators can focus on business growth rather than complex system integration challenges as satellite networks continue to evolve.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

G&S SatCom specializes in creating innovative software solutions for the satellite industry, addressing the needs of service providers, satellite operators, and governments globally. Our flagship product, G&S SatConnect®, streamlines satellite operations, offering seamless multi-orbit orchestration, real-time network monitoring, and advanced service management on a single platform. G&S SatConnect® AI, our latest enhancement, integrates AI-driven capabilities to optimize network performance, improve decision-making, and drive significant cost efficiencies. Trusted by global leaders, we are leading the way to a brighter future.

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