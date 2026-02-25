ST Engineering iDirect's European Manufacturing Competence Center Selected for NATO's ESSM® Block II Program

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect today announced that its Manufacturing Competence Center (MCC), located in Erpe-Mere, Belgium, has been selected by Raytheon, an RTX business, to support the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM®) Block II program. This marks a significant milestone for the MCC, affirming it as a strategic European partner in the production of advanced defense technologies for one of NATO's most enduring cooperative security initiatives.

Operational since 1968, the ESSM® program is the longest-running cooperative smart defense initiative in NATO's history and remains a cornerstone of international naval defense strategy.

The MCC was selected because of its proven capabilities in managing high-complexity, high-mix production for the defense sector. It is AS/EN 9100 certified for Aviation, Space, and Defense, with manufacturing processes aligned to the rigorous quality standards required for mission-critical programs like ESSM®.

"At Raytheon, innovation is intrinsic to what we do, and we found a partner in ST Engineering iDirect's European Manufacturing Competence Center that operates from a shared strategic vision," said Misty Holmes, Vice President of Shipboard Missiles at Raytheon. "Together, we will pair cutting-edge technology with state-of-the-art manufacturing to deliver unmatched capability to U.S., NATO and allied navies around the world."

"Being selected to support the ESSM® Block II program is a testament to the Manufacturing Competence Center's dedication to excellence and innovation, and underscores its reputation as a premier European facility for high-reliability electronics manufacturing," said Tom Hamelinckx, Plant Director at ST Engineering iDirect. "This collaboration highlights the strategic importance of Belgian manufacturing capabilities and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-reliability solutions that meet the stringent demands of the defense industry."

"During our visit to the Raytheon facilities in Tucson last October, we emphasized the importance of increasing Belgian participation in the ESSM® Block II program. We are very pleased to see RTX translating that dialogue into concrete deliverables so quickly. Companies such as ST Engineering iDirect clearly demonstrate the potential and added value of Belgium's defense industry to large international programs such as Sea Sparrow," said Theo Francken, Belgian Minister of Defence.

"To guarantee peace and security, this government and Minister Francken are structurally investing in defense. It is crucial to involve our own industry and build strategic autonomy. ST Engineering iDirect's contributions are invaluable," added Peter Buysrogge, Chairman of the Defence Committee and Alderman of Sint-Niklaas.

This collaboration with Raytheon further solidifies the MCC's role in supporting European and global defense infrastructure and demonstrates the strategic value of Belgian manufacturing capabilities within the NATO alliance.

The MCC has been recognized four times as a Factory of the Future, reflecting its commitment to innovation, digitization, and operational excellence. The facility integrates advanced testing capabilities, comprehensive traceability systems, and robust supply chain management protocols to deliver the precision and stability required for defense contracting applications.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

