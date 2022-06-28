ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand) Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the Data Center Colocation Services Market

The company develops data center infrastructure in compliance with the strictest environmental and energy standards, generating greater efficiency and productivity with uninterrupted power supply, enhanced security, multiple access points, intrusion detection technology, and vehicle crash barriers, among other key features. As a result, STT GDC has established itself as a reliable provider of trendsetting data centers in key Asian-Pacific and European economies, such as Singapore, the UK, India, China, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines

"The company's positioning within STT GDC's global network offers a compelling value proposition, allowing customers to engage with a single provider as they expand globally or across the fast-growing markets of the Asia-Pacific region," said Nishchal Khorana, Vice President & Global Program Leader ICT for Frost & Sullivan. "With this world-class infrastructure, the enterprise helps clients implement their digital strategies eco-responsibly. Moreover, this state-of-the-art facility integrates with STT GDC's global data center platform, comprising more than 160 data centers across 20 major business markets in Asia Pacific and Europe."

The company offers a complete data center solution that contains the core elements to succeed in the current market conditions by providing turnkey installations with all the modern business requirements. STT GDC meets the emerging market needs and takes advantage of the exponential growth of the data center colocation services market, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2020 to 2027.

STT GDC Thailand consistently leverages its competitive advantage in the industry and pursues new opportunities to build long-lasting relationships with its clients to achieve sustainable growth over time. With this customer-centric approach, the company continues to innovate while ensuring competitive pricing and a seamless experience for its clients.

"Frost & Sullivan believes that innovation and growth opportunities drive future success; many factors contribute, yet having a competitive strategy is critical. STT GDC Thailand understands this core concept and has demonstrated a focused approach on cutting-edge infrastructure that helps create a strong competitive strategy," noted Riana Barnard, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "This foundational approach establishes ongoing trust with customers (e.g., international banks and eCommerce companies), building long-lasting relationships throughout the service lifecycle. This strategy has resulted in exceptional growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.

Phone: +603-2023 2037

Email: [email protected]

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand)

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand) is a joint venture between Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited (FPT), a leading integrated real estate platform in Thailand, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a leading data centre service provider headquartered in Singapore. To support the digital growth and expansion of enterprises in Thailand, STT GDC Thailand is developing its flagship hyperscale data centre on a 24,000sqm (15-rai) land that is strategically located in central Bangkok. For more details, please visit sttelemediagdc.com/th-en.

Contact:

Raktapa Chatjiradechkul

Email: [email protected]

Sanisa Suppahattanukul

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +66 2-483-0000

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848809/STT_GDC_Thailand.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan