Stable Launches StablePay: Instant, Zero-Fee Global Payments App Built on Stablecoin Rails

Payments that move at the speed of the internet - send digital dollars anywhere in seconds, with no fees and no crypto complexity

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable, the Tether-aligned Layer 1 blockchain built for stablecoin payments, today launched StablePay, a mobile app that lets anyone send and receive USDT instantly and for free, anywhere in the world. A built-in Earn feature lets users put idle USDT to work and earn yield without leaving the app. Built on StableChain, StablePay delivers a simple, end-to-end experience that strips away the technical barriers long associated with crypto.

StablePay is built for everyday users and payment providers alike, pairing the speed of stablecoin infrastructure with the familiarity of a modern payments app. Users can send money worldwide using a phone number, email, or QR code, while maintaining full control of their funds without needing to manage wallets, gas fees, or blockchain accounts.

Traditional payments crawl through correspondent banking networks and multiple intermediaries, taking days to settle. StablePay bypasses that model entirely, settling borderless USDT payments in seconds with no fees and no delays. Seamless conversion between stablecoins and fiat gives users a frictionless way to send, receive, store, and access money anywhere in the world.

"Money should move as fast as the internet does," said Brian Mehler, CEO of Stable. "The world's largest financial institutions are already shifting to stablecoin-native settlement; that is the direction where payments infrastructure is heading. StablePay puts the benefits of stablecoins into a product anyone can use, no crypto knowledge required: speed, global reach, and near-zero cost."

StablePay is already powering live payment flows across multiple regions, with early use cases spanning peer-to-peer payments, cross-border remittances, and international payroll. It is built to scale with global demand, especially among the millions seeking faster, more affordable alternatives to traditional remittance and payment services.

StablePay arrives amid a wave of landmark stablecoin policies from Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore, and the United States. As additional legislation advances, including the CLARITY Act now before the US Congress, demand for purpose-built digital-asset infrastructure is set to accelerate, positioning StablePay as a clear on-ramp for enterprises to adopt the technology with regulatory tailwinds at their back.

Looking ahead, Stable's roadmap includes broader on/off-ramp support, new payment integrations, and referral-driven growth features rolling out in the months to come.

StablePay is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play, making fast, no-cost global USDT payments accessible to users worldwide.

About Stable

Stable is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for seamless financial transactions, powered by USDT as its native gas token. Its design prioritizes usability, reducing friction for end users by eliminating the need for volatile tokens for transaction fees. Ideal for peer-to-peer payments, remittances, and cross-border transactions, Stable enables virtually instant settlement, enhances capital efficiency, and creates a user-friendly ecosystem for developers and users alike.

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