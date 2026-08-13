Standard Chartered Accelerates India's GCC Growth with its Global Banking Expertise and 25 Years of GCC Experience

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Chartered convened industry leaders, policymakers and Global Capability Centre (GCC) executives at its GCC Conference in Bengaluru, to reaffirm its commitment to supporting the next phase of India's GCC growth story.

The event was graced by Dr. Manjula N, IAS, Secretary, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, Tanuj Kapilashrami, Group Chief Operating Officer, Standard Chartered and P.D. Singh, Chief Executive Officer, India & South Asia, Standard Chartered, who shared perspectives on India's growing prominence as the world's preferred destination for global capability centres and the opportunities that lie ahead.

India today hosts the world's largest GCC ecosystem, attracting leading organisations to build capabilities beyond traditional service delivery. Industry estimates indicate that India's GCC market is projected to reach approximately US$105 billion by 2030, reinforcing the country's position as the world's leading global capability hub. Further, with 183 new GCCs established during the first half of 2026 (as per industry estimates), India continues to strengthen its position as the preferred global destination for capability centre investments.

As organisations expand their GCC footprint, Standard Chartered supports their banking requirements through a connected banking experience spanning both offshore and onshore operations. Leveraging its international network, digital banking platforms and deep expertise in supporting treasury centres, cross-border corporates and evolving GCC operating models, Standard Chartered helps organisations simplify financial operations while supporting growth across global markets.

Speaking at the conference, Tanuj Kapilashrami, Group Chief Operating Officer, Standard Chartered said, "India's GCC story is entering a new phase; one defined by greater global ownership, innovation and strategic impact. As organisations build increasingly connected and enterprise-critical capability centres, they need partners that combine global banking expertise with first-hand operational experience. As the super-connector bank, Standard Chartered is uniquely positioned to support this next wave of GCC growth by bringing together global connectivity, deep local expertise and over 25 years of experience operating one of our own GCCs in India."

P.D. Singh, Chief Executive Officer, India & South Asia, Standard Chartered, added, "India's GCC story represents one of the most significant business opportunities globally today. As organisations look to build globally connected, innovation-led capability centres, they need a banking partner that understands both the operational realities of running a GCC and the financial complexities of scaling one across markets. Having operated our own GCC in India for over 25 years while partnering with leading multinational clients worldwide, Standard Chartered brings a unique perspective that enables us to support clients throughout every stage of their GCC journey."

Over the last few decades, GCCs have progressed from cost-efficient delivery centres to strategic enterprise hubs while driving critical business outcomes for global enterprises. As this transformation continues, Standard Chartered remains committed to enabling the next generation of GCCs, bringing deep expertise and firsthand insight shaped by its experience as both a banking operator to GCCs and the operator of one of its own.

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Bank has been operating in India with a continuous presence of over 165 years making it one of the oldest foreign banks in the country offering a full range of services across business segments including Corporate and Investment Banking and Wealth and Retail Banking. The Bank has an extensive branch network covering major cities. For more information, visit https://www.sc.com/in/

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Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.