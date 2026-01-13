Standard Chartered launches refreshed Priority Banking Proposition

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with Standard Chartered's ("the Bank") strategic pivot to the wealth and affluent segment, the Bank today announced its refreshed Priority Banking proposition in India.

The refreshed Priority proposition is built on four core pillars — wealth expertise, international banking, sales and service expertise, and exclusive lifestyle benefits. Together, they reflect the core strengths of the Bank and its approach to delivering a differentiated and integrated banking experience, as clients' financial needs become more sophisticated and increasingly global.

The refreshed Priority proposition marks a pivot from a product-led engagement to deeper, multi-product relationships with clients, designed to support them more holistically as their financial needs evolves.

At the core of the refreshed Priority proposition is the Bank's wealth expertise, enabling clients to grow, manage and protect their wealth through a comprehensive suite of solutions delivered through Standard Chartered and its securities arm (Standard Chartered Securities India). This is supported by a team of dedicated INSEAD trained Wealth Specialists and Relationship Managers, ensuring a consistently high standard of expertise and client experience. The Bank has also been investing in offering bespoke, personalised experiences to clients through dedicated Priority Banking Centres within existing branches.

The proposition also brings to fore Standard Chartered Group's international network, enabling clients to manage their wealth seamlessly across borders, supported by digital capabilities, cross-border banking solutions and services, aligned to their global lifestyles.

The proposition is further complemented by 'Priority Exclusives', which offers curated lifestyle, travel and wellness privileges. Priority Exclusives includes access to lifestyle benefits and experiences and the Beyond Credit Card, an invite-only metal card for Priority clients, that's in sync with the aspirations of the Global Indian.

Through a curated network of industry experts, clients can also access specialist support beyond banking, including global education, assistance with international citizenship and international relocation. These customised offerings are available to clients via SC Privileges, an integrated digital platform featuring handpicked experiences.

Speaking at the occasion, Aditya Mandloi, Head, Wealth and Retail Banking, India & South Asia, Standard Chartered said, "India continues to be a strategic growth market for our Wealth and Retail Banking business. Our enhanced Priority proposition, including the launch of our Beyond Credit Card, reflects our commitment to further entrench ourselves within the wealth and affluent segment. We are committed to supporting the ambitions of the Global Indian client segment, leveraging our global expertise, intuitive digital platforms, and curated lifestyle benefits to ensure clients receive world-class, personalised support, in line with their evolving needs."

"Our client continuum, global network and wealth expertise uniquely position Standard Chartered as a leading international wealth player. Our strategy remains centred on serving clients holistically across individual and business needs, supported by superior and consistent client experience," Mandloi added.

