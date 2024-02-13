Standyou Announces Guaranteed Scholarships of Minimum 30 Percent in Top Public Universities in South Korea

JAIPUR, India, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standyou, a leading educational platform, has announced to support aspiring students pursuing higher education in South Korea. Through strategic partnerships with top public universities of South Korea, Standyou is offering guaranteed scholarships of a minimum of 30% to 100% fully-funded scholarships to eligible students. Standyou is an end-to-end scholarship-based admission processing platform that empowers students worldwide to apply for scholarship-based admission in the world's Top Public Universities and educational institutions.

Standyou established in 2016 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has helped more than 4500 students take scholarship-based admission in more than 22 study destinations. Through its strong network of 800 scholarship and financial aid providers present in 15 countries, Standyou ensures that students have access to top educational institutions and the best quality of education at affordable fees.

"Our mission at Standyou is to break down barriers to education and empower students to reach their full potential," said Priyank Shrivastava, CEO of Standyou. "We are excited to launch this initiative, which will provide deserving students with the opportunity to study at top public universities in South Korea while alleviating some of the financial burdens associated with higher education."

Standyou's guaranteed scholarships will be available to students across various fields of study, including but not limited to engineering, business, medicine, humanities, and sciences. The scholarships will cover tuition fees to Study in South Korea and, in some cases, additional expenses, depending on the university, program and scholarship authority.

South Korea's commitment to education excellence and investment in advanced infrastructure make it an ideal destination for students seeking a world-class education. Korea offers unparalleled educational opportunities for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students worldwide. South Korea has some of the world's top-ranked universities, the nation is renowned for its cutting-edge infrastructure and pioneering advancements in engineering, science, arts, and medical fields of study. From cutting-edge laboratories equipped with the latest technology to modern classrooms designed for collaborative learning, South Korea offers an environment that fosters academic excellence and innovation.

"We believe that every student deserves access to quality education, regardless of their financial background," added Rajan Sharma, COO of Standyou. "By offering guaranteed scholarships in collaboration with prestigious universities and scholarship authorities in South Korea, we are taking a significant step towards making higher education more inclusive and accessible." Standyou's team of education experts will provide guidance and support throughout the application process, ensuring that students have the best chance of securing scholarship-based admission in South Korea.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061375/Standyou_Logo.jpg