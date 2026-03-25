Standyou Expands Access to 150 Top Korean Universities for Indian Students

India's leading platform for Study in South Korea is enhancing scholarship-based admissions access for Indian students seeking undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral opportunities.

JAIPUR, India, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standyou, India's leading platform for Study in South Korea and a scholarship-based end-to-end admission processing platform, has announced a major expansion of its South Korea admissions, widening student access to 150 top Korean universities through scholarship-led admission support.

The admission program is designed to help students pursue high-quality higher education in South Korea with greater affordability and clarity. Through its end-to-end, data-driven platform, Standyou enables students to discover suitable academic programs, strengthen their profiles, identify scholarship opportunities, and apply to leading universities across South Korea.

As global demand for affordable international education continues to grow, South Korea has emerged as one of the most attractive destinations for students seeking academic excellence, innovation-led learning, strong research ecosystems, and globally ranked institutions. Standyou's expanded support aims to bridge the gap between student ambition and financial accessibility by offering structured admissions guidance backed by scholarship intelligence.

Founded in 2016 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Standyou has built a strong reputation for helping students access affordable higher education opportunities across multiple international destinations. Over the past decade, Standyou has delivered strong outcomes through its scholarship-first model. In South Korea alone, the platform has supported more than 1,500 admissions with a success rate of over 99 percent. Across its broader international education network, Standyou has facilitated more than 5,500 student admissions since 2016 across 22+ study destinations. The platform now features more than 20,000 course programs and 30,000 scholarships. The company is recognized as a Start-up India registered company under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Standyou's South Korea expansion covers a wide range of disciplines, including engineering, business, medicine, natural sciences, social sciences, humanities, and interdisciplinary programs. Depending on the institution, academic profile, and scholarship criteria, students may gain access to partial tuition waivers, high-value scholarships, and, in some cases, fully funded opportunities.

"Standyou was founded on a simple belief that access to quality education should never be restricted by financial barriers. South Korea represents a highly important study destination that closely aligns with Standyou's core mission," said Priyank Shrivastava, CEO of Standyou. "Our mission is to help students make informed, strategic, and affordable choices for higher education. South Korea offers world-class academic and research opportunities, and through this expansion, we are committed to helping deserving students access them through scholarship-backed admissions."

The company's integrated model brings together academic program discovery, profile evaluation, scholarship mapping, admissions guidance, and application support in one place. This helps students and families navigate an otherwise fragmented and often overwhelming study abroad process with greater confidence, transparency, and efficiency. By focusing on affordability, academic fit, and long-term student outcomes, the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for students seeking global education opportunities.

"We believe every deserving student should have the opportunity to study at a top university, regardless of financial background," said Rajan Sharma, COO of Standyou. "By working closely with reputed universities and scholarship authorities in South Korea, we are making international education more inclusive, more transparent, and more achievable for students and families."

Standyou's dedicated support team help students throughout the entire admission journey, from shortlisting institutions and identifying the right scholarship pathways to documentation, profile enhancement, application submission, and final admission processing. This support becomes especially valuable in competitive international education markets, where timing, profile positioning, and scholarship alignment can significantly impact results.

South Korea continues to gain momentum as a preferred higher education destination due to its globally competitive universities, modern campuses, advanced laboratories, technology-driven learning environment, and vibrant student life. For international students, the country offers a powerful mix of academic prestige, innovation exposure, research opportunities, and career-oriented education in one of Asia's most dynamic economies.

With this expanded initiative, Standyou aims to empower more students to pursue higher education in South Korea with confidence and reduced financial burden. By aligning expert admissions guidance with scholarship access, the company is reinforcing its long-term mission to make quality education affordable for all.

Website: www.standyou.com