Star Air adds New Destinations to its Charts

Post lockdown, Star Air launched its scheduled flight services to three new destinations that include Surat, Nashik, Jodhpur and resumed its services to Tirupati as well. What's more interesting is that it is able to garner an impressive response from flyers even during these times, where many feel anxious about traveling.

The company also provides charter services, backed by its fleet of Embraer ERJ145 aircrafts and Airbus helicopters. Flyers can avail Star charter services to fly anywhere within India and international tourist destinations of choice.

Incepted in January 2019 with an aim to connect the unconnected by offering quality flight services, Star Air has lived up to its endeavor by connecting numerous Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Star Air is now gearing up its operations to expand its business horizon further, in cities like Nagpur and Jamnagar as well by April 2021. Currently, it offers scheduled flight services to 13 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, and Tirupati.

"On the safety aspect, Star Air is working hard as ever to cater and fulfill all the respective COVID-19 protocols, which will help its ever-increasing passengers to enjoy their journey and make it memorable for the years to come. It is prepared to cater to such growing demands and all set to expand its business further," concluded Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat, Director - Star Air.

About Sanjay Ghodawat Group

Sanjay Ghodawat Group is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals ranging from salt to software. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Software, Mining, Realty, Retail, Software, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was incepted in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. With a strong base of millions of customers across India, SGG is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

About Star Air

Star Air is a scheduled commercial airline with an aim to connect real India. It is promoted by Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., which is the Aviation arm of strategically diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group. Over the past five years we have made a best-in-class helicopter operator in India with impeccable dedication to safety. Star Air is the latest offering of the group. An upcoming Airline with a firm proposal to connect the unconnected. The target routes are where passengers are currently suffering a lot of transit layover delays. The airline will provide a very reliable, safe and comfortable travel experience with direct connections. Truly the group's 'Star in the Air'.

