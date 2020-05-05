Star Air's MD Shrenik Ghodawat Earns A Prominent Asian Award

Launched in January 2019, Star Air has witnessed a quantum jump in its business and become the only private airline company in India that has operated in profit in its very first year. Shrenik is the brain behind Star Air, whose fine business acumen, smart strategies, and the ability to make the right decisions on time, helped the airline to have such a wonderful start.

From a few destinations to 10 operating destinations, a few hundred passengers to 66,000 thousand passengers, one aircraft to 5 aircraft, within a year itself tells the enormous success of Star Air in its maiden year. Recognizing Shrenik's contribution towards Star Air's immense success, AsiaOne recognized him with this great honour.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism and hospitality sectors are badly hurt but Star Air once again proved its mettle and managed this crisis better. Experts say Star Air is least affected by this crisis as it operates on its own fleet of aircraft and has the lowest fixed costs. The airline is all set to fly again its passengers to their dream destinations once the lockdown is lifted.

This young, dashing, and tech-savvy industrialist is also widely admired for modernising the infrastructure and implementing best business practices at Sanjay Ghodawat Group, which is a business conglomerate having its presence in 14+ diverse business verticals ranging from agro to aviation, salt to software, education to mining, textiles to petrochemicals, and much more. Shrenik is the MD of SGG.

An official associated with AsiaOne says: "Forty is an age where most of the people want to become financially strong, attain maturity to carry family responsibilities and move ahead in a chosen career or business path peacefully. However, there is another category of people, who think beyond all these things. Such people are the ones who dare to dream big, achieve great superior heights in their career, and make an indelible mark in the entire industry with their sharp business acumen, unparalleled diligence, and boundless courage. Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - Star Air, is one such rare entrepreneur who has touched the livesw of millions with his countless endeavours in a very little time."

"It is truly remarkable to hear that AsiaOne, a trusted name in the field of media, that is admired by the common man to decision & policymakers, entrepreneurs to industry giants across the Asian and Middle East region for its quality and unparalleled business research, has chosen Shrenik for this great recognition," asserts Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman - SGG.

"When your hard work is admired on a global platform like this then it gives immense pleasure, a great sense of satisfaction, and strength to move ahead with much more vigour," says Shrenik Ghodawat, MD- Star Air. "I am completely enthralled to receive this rare honour from a company which is an established & trusted name in countries like India, Dubai UAE, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar."

AsiaOne is a prominent business conglomerate that deals in real estate, gems & jewels, publishing & research, recruitment services, and media consulting. The group is a known name in the field of media and research, where expert analysts, every year pick some of the best brands and businesspeople from entire Asia after a thoughtful research and evaluation.

About Star Air



Star Air is a scheduled commercial airline with an aim to connect real India. It is promoted by Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., which is the Aviation arm of strategically diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group. Over the past five years, we have made a best-in-class helicopter operator in India with impeccable dedication to safety. Star Air is the latest offering of the group. An upcoming Airline with a firm proposal to connect the unconnected. The target routes are where passengers are currently suffering a lot of transit layover delays. The airline will provide a very reliable, safe and comfortable travel experience with direct connections. Truly the group's 'Star in the Air'.

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164021/Shrenik_Ghodawat_Entrepreneurship_Forum.jpg

SOURCE Star Air