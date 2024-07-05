Star Health Insurance Announces Its Home Health Care Services Across 50 Cities & Towns

- Expands Accessibility for customers to quality Healthcare at their doorstep -

CHENNAI, India, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (Star Health Insurance), India's largest retail health insurance company, announced the availability of its Home Health Care services in over 50 cities across India. This highly personalised customer-centric offering aims to provide effective healthcare solutions right at the customer's doorstep, along with seamless and instant claims settlement. Star Health Insurance has collaborated with leading providers including Care24, Portea, CallHealth and Athulya Homecare to offer in-home medical care across India.

Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health Insurance said, "At Star Health Insurance, we believe that technology is a key enabler to fulfil the evolving needs of today's customers. The launch of Home Health Care services is testament to our commitment to enable enhanced customer experience through accessible healthcare solutions. Customers can now avail of a 100% cashless home healthcare facility for a range of infectious diseases seamlessly through the Star Health Mobile App."

With India's population exceeding 1.4 billion, the country faces significant healthcare challenges, including limited infrastructure and accessibility for healthcare providers. Star Health Insurance is committed to bridging this gap by ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare. Our customers in over 50 cities can avail treatment for infectious ailments including fever, acute gastroenteritis, Urinary Tract infection (UTI) and acute Gastritis, by calling us or through the Star Health mobile App. With this collaboration, Star Health Insurance will offer seamless accessibility to primary and critical care, integrated health care services, nursing, elderly care, physiotherapists, infant care, lab diagnostics and pharmacy at the customer's doorstep.

With healthcare costs escalating, the home healthcare service will be convenient and cost-effective for patients compared to traditional hospital care. Additionally, the increased comfort for patients and personalized care, in the comfort of their own home will help reduce stress and anxiety.

Customers can use the toll-free number 044-69006900 to avail of the 100% cashless Home Health Care facility. The end-to-end package covers all expenses from professional fees, nursing fees, medicine and lab tests with no out-of-pocket expenses with this service. Doctors will be available at one's doorstep within a short span of time and customers can get easy access to medication, diagnostic tests and specialized care.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance:

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is a market leader in standalone health insurance in India. The Company commenced operations in 2006 and is India's first Standalone Health Insurance Company. Star Health Insurance provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred private health insurance Company in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor made products to cater to the needs of customers across cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses and senior citizen, women and children specialized suite of health insurance offerings Star Health is India's first health insurance Company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health Insurance has a strong multi-channel distribution network with 881 offices, over 30,000 healthcare provider network footprint, 7,01,000 licensed agents, robust bancassurance and financial institution partners, and 15000+ employees. In FY24, Star Health's gross written premium stood at Rs 15,254 Cr with its net worth at Rs 6,339 Cr.

For more information visit www.starhealth.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401495/4688773/Star_Allied_Logo.jpg