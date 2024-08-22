Star Health Insurance Donates Rs. 50 Lacs to Kerala CM Relief Fund & Kickstarts Multi-Pronged Support for Landslide-Affected Wayanad

KOCHI, India, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Health and Allied Insurance (Star Health Insurance), India's largest retail health insurance provider, made a contribution of Rs. 50 lacs to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund in support of those affected by the recent landslide in Wayanad. The Company is focused on enabling extensive measures to ensure swift, compassionate assistance for affected individuals and families. This donation was presented by Mr. Anand Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Star Health Insurance, to the Honourable Chief Minister, Shri. Pinarayi Vijayan, in a meeting held today.

From Left to Right: Mr. Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health & Allied Insurance, handing over a cheque of Rs 50 lacs to Chief Minister of Kerala, Hon'ble Pinarayi Vijayan, in support for landslide-affected Wayanad

Mr. Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health Insurance, said, "At Star Health Insurance, our commitment to the people of Kerala goes far beyond providing insurance — we are dedicated to being a pillar of strength for our communities especially in times of crisis. The recent Wayanad landslide has brought unimaginable hardship to many families. Our goal is not just to offer financial aid but to provide a comprehensive support system that makes a significant difference in people's lives during this challenging time."

To achieve this, Star Health Insurance has implemented several key initiatives in the Kerala region, particularly in Wayanad, to streamline the insurance claims process and offer timely support:

24/7 Helplines : Dedicated helplines are established to assist claimants around the clock. For assistance, please contact the 24/7 helpline at 18004252255

Special Claim Desk : A special claims desk has been set up at the district level with delegated claims settlement authority, to expedite the processing of claims

Electronic Claims : Policyholders are encouraged to initiate claims electronically and submit relevant documents online for faster processing

Quick Processing: Claims are processed based on just essential documentation and pre-authorization is granted within one hour for over 90% of cases, with a focus on expediting final settlements

Furthermore, Star Health Insurance has introduced specific relaxations for claims arising from the Wayanad landslide disaster:

Preliminary Authorization: A significant portion of the claim amount is authorized in advance

Enhanced Empathy in Claims Handling: Processing doctors are sensitized to handle claims with the utmost empathy, ensuring that the affected individuals receive the support without stress

Anywhere Cashless Facility: Identified private hospitals in the affected area offer cashless treatment, even if they are not part of the Star Health Insurance network

Specialist Guidance: Senior medical professionals are available to provide specialist guidance, to ensure the best possible care for claimants

Senior medical professionals are available to provide specialist guidance, to ensure the best possible care for claimants Help Desks and Nodal Officer: Star Health Insurance has established help desks in key locations for assistance. Dr. Azeez, Joint Vice President, is appointed as the nodal officer for all claims in the Wayanad landslide.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is a market leader in standalone health insurance in India. The Company commenced operations in 2006 and is India's first Standalone Health Insurance Company. Star Health Insurance provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred private health insurance companies in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor-made products to cater to the needs of customers across cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses and senior citizen, women and children specialized suite of health insurance offerings. Star Health is India's first health insurance Company to settle over 1 crore claims. Star Health Insurance has a strong multi-channel distribution network with 887 offices, with 30,000+ healthcare provider network, 7,18,000 licensed agents, robust bancassurance and financial institution partners, and 17000+ employees. In FY24, Star Health's gross written premium stood at Rs 15,254 Cr with its net worth at Rs 6,339 Cr.

For more information visit www.starhealth.in

