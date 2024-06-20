Star Health Insurance Launches AI-Driven Face Scan Tool for Remote Health Assessment

MUMBAI, India, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (Star Health Insurance) (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH), India's largest retail health insurance company, launches AI-driven Star Health Face Scan, an innovative Artificial Intelligence tool designed for remote health assessment, set to revolutionize health monitoring. This face scan performs a comprehensive health check-up in under a minute, providing valuable real-time insights on 18 vital health parameters at the individual's convenience.

Commenting on the launch of Star Health Face Scan, Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., said, "The Star Health Face Scan tool not only exemplifies the company's commitment to innovation but also represents a significant step towards the future of digital health assessments. This initiative is expected to increase customer engagement, improve health management and reinforce Star Health's position as a pioneer in the health insurance sector. The company will continue expanding its technological capabilities to provide even more advanced and user-friendly solutions for its customers."

With the face scan feature, individuals can effortlessly track vital parameters such as blood pressure, pulse rate, heart rate, haemoglobin levels and stress levels. Powered by cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence, the tool analyses the face to deliver instant health assessments. Early detection of health issues can lead to timely medical interventions. The tool adds value to the insurance services by integrating health monitoring with insurance coverage. This advancement reflects Star Health's commitment to making health monitoring more accessible and convenient for Bharat. Upcoming enhancements include the capability of assessing blood glucose and cholesterol.

The face scan feature will provide users with credible information to swiftly assess health status with a simple scan, thereby enabling them to take proactive steps towards better health. The app also offers additional features including steps tracker, water intake tracker, calorie tracker, Health Risk Assessment (HRA) and health & wellness blogs.

Face Scan is one of the many technological innovations that the Company has introduced to improve customer experience. The company is heavily investing in technology to create manifold impact in various business areas. Some key technological advancements at Star Health Insurance in the last 1 year have been 1) Risk models to enable predictive capability through high-level data analytics, which can drive personalised pricing, early fraud detection, and a profound understanding of individual risk profiles. 2) digitized claims documentation and tariffs to speed up the process and reduce the margin of error, which aligns with IRDAI's recent circular to provide faster claims settlement. 3) NHCX Integration with the company's custom-built stack, which will increase efficiency and transparency in customer claims settlement.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance:

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (BSE: 543412 | NSE: STARHEALTH) is a market leader in standalone health insurance in India. The Company commenced operations in 2006 and is India's first Standalone Health Insurance Company. Star Health Insurance provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred private health insurance Company in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor made products to cater to the needs of customers across cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses and senior citizen, women and children specialized suite of health insurance offerings Star Health is India's first health insurance Company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health Insurance has a strong multi-channel distribution network with 881 offices, with 14,295 hospital networks, 7,01,000 licensed agents, robust bancassurance and financial institution partners, and 15000+ employees. In FY24, Star Health's gross written premium stood at Rs 15,254 Cr with its net worth at Rs 6,339 Cr.

