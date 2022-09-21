Starburst Advances Data Product Functionality to Serve Cross-Border Use Cases

Driven by European growth, new functionality gives global companies the ability easily build & share data products while meeting security & compliance requirements

LONDON and BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Big Data London , Starburst , the analytics anywhere company, announced enhanced functionality for building and sharing data products built on global datasets. The new functionality is supported by Starburst Stargate , which allows customers to link catalogs and data sources across geographies while ensuring access controls are in place and data residency requirements are honored. Customers like SOPHiA GENETICS are using Stargate to analyze distributed data and quickly demonstrate compliance with policies and regulations.

The recently popularized concept of a distributed data mesh architecture has brought a new focus on data products. Starburst's goal is to provide a low-code solution to building, sharing, and curating data products across global data sets. In just seven months after becoming generally available , Starburst data products has been met with significant demand, with more than 40 Starburst Enterprise customers, including SOPHiA GENETICS, utilizing the data product features today. The rapid European customer growth is driven by Starburst's enablement of a global data mesh approach. With its Starburst Stargate connector acting as a global gateway for cross-cloud analytics, Starburst is providing European customers with a way to securely capitalize on distributed data, including creating shareable data products, where data residency and sovereignty requirements have made it challenging.

"Data often resides across borders and clouds, forcing organizations to adhere to a myriad of compliance regulations which can severely limit insights due to partial data access. In particular, our European customers face significant barriers to data consumption across borders given data sovereignty regulations," said Alison Huselid, SVP, Product, Starburst. "Starburst's goal is to make it easier to produce, share, and consume data products from any source while ensuring secure and compliant access to global data sets. With these recent enhancements, and combining the power of Starburst data products and Starburst Stargate features, we now offer a highly differentiated solution that unlocks data access and analytics across borders."

New data products functionality includes:

Data product & dataset cloning enables the sharing of data products to drive the democratization of data across the enterprise.

enables the sharing of data products to drive the democratization of data across the enterprise. (Private Preview) Data masking and cell-level filtering for data products and other data assets allows specific groups to access and view limited or complex datasets.

allows specific groups to access and view limited or complex datasets. Exception-based policies for data products (and other assets) , also known as DENY, enables significantly reduced overhead of security management.

, also known as DENY, enables significantly reduced overhead of security management. Significant user experience improvements for managing data security policies at scale , which works for all assets including data products natively in Starburst as a first-class offering.

, which works for all assets including data products natively in Starburst as a first-class offering. Consistent governance that spans the entire product - from raw data to curated data products enables compliance in the most regulated industries and use cases, and the creation of curated, secure, and obfuscated or limited data without the risk of exposing unneeded data.

To learn more about Starburst data products, register for Datanova : Taking Data Mesh From Theory To Practice taking place on September 29th. Big Data London attendees can also learn more about Starburst, data products, and data mesh by tuning into multiple sessions, such as a panel debate about Data Mesh and what you need to know featuring Starburst CEO Justin Borgman, speakers from ThoughtSpot, Roche, Eckerson Group, and BBC, and data mesh founder Zhamak Dehghani. You can learn more about the sessions in which Starburst will participate here .

