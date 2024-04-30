Startek receives prestigious accolades at World HRD Congress in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines and MUMBAI, India , April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, was honored with a total of five awards at the World HRD Congress, highlighting its commitment to excellence in human resources management in the Philippines.

The World HRD Congress, in recognition of outstanding achievements in the field of human resources development, conferred three organizational awards upon Startek in the Philippines, including Best Workplace Practices, Best Use of Social Media and Other Recruitment Methods and Diversity and Human Resources.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the World HRD Congress for our commitment to fostering a world-class workplace culture and developing our talented workforce. These awards affirm our ongoing dedication to excellence in people management. They highlight the impactful efforts of our team members and reinforce our commitment to building an inclusive and innovative workplace culture," said SM Gupta, Global People Officer, Startek.

In addition, the individual achievements of two remarkable professionals within its ranks were also recognized. Mridula Paul, of Startek Philippines, was honored with the title, of Most Iconic HR Leader, by the World HRD Congress, for her exemplary leadership and contributions to the organization. Priyanka Mohanty was recognized as a Top HR Mind, for her expertise and impact within the global HR community.

Startek continues to set the standard for excellence in human resources management, and these awards are a testament to the organization's ongoing efforts to foster a culture of inclusivity, innovation, and empowerment.

If you're looking to advance your career with a company that places its associates at the forefront, please visit our careers page at: https://www.startek.com/careers/.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce, and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg