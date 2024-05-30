Startek Wins 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Organizational Excellence

MUMBAI, India, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced it has won a 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the Organizational Excellence category, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This prestigious honor recognizes the company's exceptional cybersecurity commitment and unwavering dedication to protecting client data and privacy.

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honors the world's leading companies and individuals at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

"We are honored to be recognized with the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award," said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. "This recognition reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence in cybersecurity. In an era where data security is paramount, we are committed to avoiding emerging threats and ensuring our clients' data remains protected. This award underscores our dedication to creating a secure and trustworthy environment for our clients and their customers."

The Startek cybersecurity framework is built on the latest technologies and best practices, ensuring robust protection against cyber threats. The company's dedicated team of cybersecurity professionals continuously monitors and enhances security measures to safeguard sensitive information.

"In today's digital age, cybersecurity is no longer optional – it's essential," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We are proud to recognize Startek for their innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to protecting our data and infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats."

This award marks a significant milestone for Startek, highlighting its role as a trusted partner in the global business landscape. As cyber threats evolve, Startek remains at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to meet today's and tomorrow's challenges.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other business award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with extensive experience and knowledge in cybersecurity. The organization's proprietary scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple security domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand out in the fight against cybercrime.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg