Startek® wins 2024 People's Choice Stevie® award for Favorite New Products

Startek Interaction Analytics® honored for transforming customer interactions with AI-driven insights

MUMBAI, India, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a digital first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced its Startek Interaction Analytics solution was named winner of the 2024 People's Choice Stevie® Award in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards® for Favorite New Products in the AI – Other category of The American Business Awards®.

The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 12,000 votes were cast in people's choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs' new product categories were included in people's choice voting.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious Stevie Award, which highlights our dedication to innovation and excellence in customer experience," said Startek Chief Growth Officer Abhinandan Jain. "Startek Interaction Analytics represents a significant advancement in our ability to deliver actionable insights and improve service quality. This recognition reflects our team's expertise and commitment and we look forward to setting new standards in customer experience solutions and empowering our clients to elevate their customer interactions."

Launched in March 2023, Startek Interaction Analytics is a powerful AI-powered solution that leverages machine learning to analyze customer interactions and identify key business insights. This holistic solution goes beyond voice calls, offering a modular platform with several key functionalities:

Speech Analytics: Utilizes advanced algorithms, including natural language processing (NLP), to analyze spoken language. This identifies customer frustration, dissatisfaction and common pain points, enabling targeted improvements in agent performance and customer satisfaction. It also ensures compliance and identifies skill gaps and cross-selling opportunities.

Utilizes advanced algorithms, including natural language processing (NLP), to analyze spoken language. This identifies customer frustration, dissatisfaction and common pain points, enabling targeted improvements in agent performance and customer satisfaction. It also ensures compliance and identifies skill gaps and cross-selling opportunities. Text Analytics: Analyzes written data from media posts, customer reviews, emails, and surveys. Using NLP techniques, it extracts meaningful insights and patterns to deliver similar benefits as speech analytics.

Analyzes written data from media posts, customer reviews, emails, and surveys. Using NLP techniques, it extracts meaningful insights and patterns to deliver similar benefits as speech analytics. Desktop and Process Analytics: Uncovers areas for improvement in agent productivity and customer experience by collecting and analyzing data on application usage and time spent on tasks.

Uncovers areas for improvement in agent productivity and customer experience by collecting and analyzing data on application usage and time spent on tasks. Experience Management: Works across the entire customer experience journey, from data collection and analysis to experience improvement and monitoring. This ensures sustained improvements and consistently high customer satisfaction (CX).

Startek Interaction Analytics has demonstrably improved CX since its launch. Though exact numbers are confidential, the solution achieved a significant 3x increase in sales conversion and a 25% improvement in first-call resolution. Customer satisfaction metrics including higher post-call survey adherence and overall also significantly improved task efficiency.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

