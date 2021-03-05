StarTele Logic Enters into African Market with Ucall; Delivers Best-in-class Contact Centre Solution

NEW DELHI, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading end-to-end communication technology provider/facilitator, StarTele Logic continues to expand its horizons delivering its suite of custom technology offerings to carriers and enterprises alike. In its latest commission, the Noida-based entity has framed unique Contact Centre Solutions for Ucall in South Africa's Angola that drastically reduced its capital expenditure and exponentially increased its customer experience (CX).

For StarTele, the challenge was to help Ucall design a platform that's easily scalable and adaptable to emerging technologies so that it can meet the needs of its end customers by personalizing their preferences seamlessly. The company took a streamlined approach with industry-specific solutions, agile custom offerings with an exhaustive list of tech tools, and backed it with steady expert support to overcome any disruptions.

Leveraging a diverse range of channels in voice, mobile, e-mail, web, social media, via its cloud-based contact center services, StarTele developed a unique framework. Key features such as Real-time Dashboard, Real-time Call Status and Real-time Campaign Monitor, Live Interactions on Omnichannel and Social Media, Response message script for all Social Media, WebChat, e-mail and SMS, CRM Integrated IVR System, Web Callback, Internal Chat and many more were incorporated to deliver an out-of-the-box contact center experience for Ucall's end customers.

Speaking of the association, Umesh Pande, CEO, StarTele Logic commented, "Our core offerings are technology-driven and Ucall's need for a nimble and agile Contact Centre Solution challenged us to come up with only the best. The aim was to deliver a stellar platform that is replete with comprehensive solutions that can benefit Ucall and its end customers alike."

With StarTele's innovative solutions, the mobile operator witnessed a steep decline in operational cost as the existing monolithic structure made way for a leaner team boosted by advanced technological integrations leading to digital acceleration. As a trusted telecom service provider, Ucall's platform upgrade with StarTele's offerings ensured a timely, responsive and adaptive contact center that not just elevated customer experience, but also attempted a digital-first Omnichannel experience to end-users.

"StarTele with its full-stack technology development services has helped position our contact center solutions as per the innovative requirements of the times. Today, we have a full-bodied operating platform aiding our existing offerings and servicing our customers, we thank StarTele for understanding our needs and delivering it astutely," said- Paulo Tavares - IT Director - Ucall, Angola.

