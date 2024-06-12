startelelogic celebrates significant milestone on its journey toward achieving Net-Zero Emissions

NOIDA, India, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- startelelogic, a globally recognized leader in technology services providers , proudly announces the achievement of its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi ) goal for near-term emissions reduction targets. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible business practices as a global technology leader and IT service provider.

The SBTi certification is granted to companies that establish science-based targets aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These targets are carefully crafted to align with a global warming trajectory of 1.5°C, in line with the Paris Agreement.

This esteemed certification places startelelogic among an exclusive group of technology companies worldwide, highlighting the organization's unwavering dedication to reducing carbon emissions and aligning its strategic vision with the urgent need to address climate change.

Umesh Pande, Co-Founder & CEO of startelelogic, says: "Obtaining SBTi certification for our imminent emissions reduction initiatives reaffirms our strong commitment to combating global climate change. Since last few years, we have made significant strides in reducing emissions and have encouraged similar efforts among our clients. Through our Sustainable Services offerings, startelelogic is poised to continue driving positive sustainability outcomes for our valued customers."

startelelogic's dedication to sustainability goes beyond certification, as the company remains firmly committed to excellence in environmental stewardship. It looks forward to making further contributions to fostering a greener, more sustainable future.

About startelelogic

startelelogic specializes in assisting global enterprises in managing their mission-critical systems and operations. Our expertise lies in enterprise software, IT infrastructure development, Cloud Services deployment, and managed services for critical business applications.

Renowned as a trusted partner by the world's largest corporations and private sector entities, startelelogic empowers organizations to deploy services that enhance performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT ecosystems.

We are a leader in IT services and innovative solutions development. Our portfolio of communication products, including CCaaS, UCaaS, and AI platforms, is highly regarded in the customer experience domain. By utilizing our LLM for generative AI and AI agents, startelelogic remains at the forefront of industry innovation while also aligning with the near-term emissions reduction targets outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Discover more about startelelogic's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence for its customers and stakeholders at startelelogic.com

