StayVista is offering holidays worth over ₹5 lakhs for free to Homemakers

The brand is inviting homemakers to experience and audit their luxury villas across the country.

MUMBAI, India, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- India's leading luxury villa rental brand, StayVista, is searching for homemakers with a keen eye for detail to go on all-inclusive paid holidays worth upto ₹5 lakhs. Under StayVista's HomeMakers programme, it is offering holidays cumulatively worth over ₹1 crore to select homemakers who will get to experience StayVista's service entrusted with the task of identifying any improvements.

Homemakers will be hosted at signature StayVista villas across the country to evaluate their stays based on various parameters, including cleanliness, aesthetics, amenities, service, and more; with an expectation to share their insights on ways to enhance the overall guest experience.

A paid getaway to a luxury villa may sound altruistic, but the brand is confident they have much to gain from the constructive feedback they hope to receive from homemakers with a knack for hosting and passion for travel. And, while the campaign is timed around Mother's Day, having children or even being a woman is not a criteria for that matter; so long as one is a skilled homemaker, they are welcome to apply.

"We truly believe that homemakers make a house feel like a home by attending to every little detail, hence we really wanted to recognize and reward them and in doing so, help us create the ultimate 'holiday home away from home' experience," said StayVista's Co-founder, Amit Damani. Explaining their approach further, he said, "While most may look at qualifications in terms of education or work experience, we felt that it's foolish to not consider the expertise that we have in our own homes."

He added, "I see my grandmother, my mother, and my wife host guests most thoughtfully; many in our team could swear by their families' hosting abilities as well, and that was part of what inspired this initiative. By learning from the unsung hospitality experts around us, we hope to bring more finesse and a greater personal touch to our stays."

Registration for the campaign opens on May 10th to all homemakers above the age of 30. If you would like to become a StayVista brand auditor or nominate someone deserving, please visit: https://www.stayvista.com/HomeMakers

About StayVista:

StayVista (formerly Vista Rooms) is reinventing group getaways as India's leading luxury villa rental brand. Founded in 2015, StayVista has been a market leader with a handpicked selection of 500+ luxury villas across 50+ destinations and an enthusiastic team of over 300, who are committed to making every stay inspiring. In this endeavor, StayVista has already delighted 3,50,000+ guests. StayVista offers a mosaic of services to create personalized experiences for every kind of stay, from personal celebrations to off-sites to peaceful getaways. Over the years, StayVista has established itself as India's preferred brand for luxury villa stays, helping villa owners manage their properties and open their doors to the most discerning set of vacationers. StayVista is backed by leading consumer-brand-focused investors such as DSG Consumer Partners, Capri Global, Singapore Angel Network, and marquee angel investors such as Rajan Anandan and Anand Ladsariya.

Website | Instagram | Facebook

SOURCE StayVista