STEM Learning Presents the Opportunity to E-Volunteer in This Pressing Situation

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India is considered as one of the emerging superpowers of the world. However, to attain this objective one needs to address the basic issue plaguing the country - lack of holistic education such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) education, lack of proper career guidance, lack of resources to meet the changing needs etc. The aim of STEM Learning is to ensure that teachers, schools and colleges, as well as youth and community groups, are able to access Volunteer support to inspire and engage young people with STEM subjects.

Coronavirus pandemic has been the most critical social calamity of the century. However, with sheer willpower and courage to navigate through the crisis, people are adjusting to the new normal. With the pandemic hitting hard, there has been a significant shift in the case of corporate volunteering too, like in other sectors which have seen a digital transition in its work process. Virtual Volunteering or E-Volunteering is now becoming a popular choice in the midst of the COVID-19 scare. It is to fulfil this objective that STEM Learning has utilized its online platforms and introduced 'E-Volunteering' options.

E-Volunteering can help to build and strengthen a strong relationship between the under-served students and corporates. The need of the hour is to empower children in urban & rural areas with the basic concepts of STEM Education and make them future-ready. E-Volunteering has sensitized employees to the needs of the students from government schools. Through the active participation of volunteers, their time, efforts and talents will be directed towards the larger common good of the underprivileged sections of the society that are not included. Collaborated efforts directed towards students' mental stimulation increases their confidence levels and builds capabilities. With this, the volunteers can have a positive impact on student's engagement, interest and enjoyment of STEM subjects. They can make an actual difference to a young person's perception of STEM subjects and the career paths.

Since the past few months, with E-Volunteering, volunteers have been investing their time to help the students through the JustLearning Platform, a sister concern of STEM Learning. This is a platform for students which encourages peer to peer learning. It provides guidance to students and parents with regards to their career opportunities, along with access to a plethora of information to stoke the interest of the young minds. With access to internet, a camera, activating their research skills and using simple and student-friendly language, e-volunteers have recorded and sent videos that has and will continue to educate many students who access the platform to feed their knowledge and skills appetite.

The employees have shared their career stories or stories of renowned people to inspire students. Employees have made STEM DIY projects with child-friendly materials found at home and shared the science principle behind it. They've shared mnemonic devices to remember STEM concepts or a poem to remember a formula.

While these projects are fun, they can also be educational. All one has to do is to make a 2-3-minute video on any of these topics and send it. Topics for this activity are Career Guidance, Inspirational, STEM DIY or Unique Teaching Methods.

Mr. Ashutosh Pandit, the Founder of STEM Learning has expressed, "The response we've received from the corporate volunteers has been phenomenal. Their thoroughness and zeal to bring about a change has helped the students get an understanding of the corporate world. In these tough times, volunteers have taken up the challenge to educate the students and build brains beyond books."

These videos have benefitted e-volunteers as they put their creativity to the test by ideating and finding solutions. They've connected with their colleagues to come up with various ideas and formulated plans to execute them.

Mr. Ashutosh Pandit further added, "As CSR partners, STEM Learning is finding new and innovative solutions to pave the way for breakthroughs through CSR solutions. E-Volunteering is another feather in the hat of STEM Learning. This platform is created so that volunteers can be change agents even from their homes. One doesn't have to take huge steps to make a difference, but just step forward consistently with the right intention."

Thus, the volunteers can relive their childhood memories by making science projects at home. They can build connections with the students in the remotest areas, which would otherwise be quite unlikely. Through this platform, they can share knowledge and interact with a diverse group of students. In a nutshell, volunteers can share their knowledge through this Mentoring opportunity.

About STEM Learning

Since 2011, STEM Learning, accredited by STEM.org, an international organization for STEM authorization, is playing a pivotal role in shaping the country's future in a globalised world. As India's leading CSR implementing partner, it has installed Mini Science Centres (MSCs) in schools across the country. These MSCs consist of science & maths plug and play exhibits, which make understanding the subjects easy for students. The ultimate aim is pedagogy transformation, which includes capacity building of teachers through Teacher Training Programmes. While all the videos sent by the volunteers will be uploaded on the JustLearning portal, in addition, the company has access to 1 million+ students, and 8000+ teachers from 1900 schools across 23 states of India, who will consume the information shared.

