STL and World Bank's 2030 Water Resources Group Join Forces to Combat the Widespread Water Crisis

PUNE, India, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STRTECH), an industry leading integrator of digital networks, today announced its collaboration with 2030 Water Resources Group, a public, private, civil society partnership hosted by the World Bank Group. STL and World Bank's 2030 Water Resources Group will proactively work towards identifying innovative and tech-driven solutions to conserve water resources and promote water security.

The growing demand for the world's water resources to meet domestic, industrial and agricultural needs has been increasingly adding to the already existing water predicament. The CWMI report states that by 2030, India's water demand is projected to be twice the available supply, implying severe water scarcity for millions of people and an eventual six percent loss in the country's GDP. Water conservation is one of the initiatives that STL has been consistently working on. Through various programs in Aurangabad, the company replenished over 785,000 cubic meters of water in the community, benefitted over 28,000 lives and has even reduced its freshwater intake for manufacturing.

STL and World Bank's 2030 Water Resources Group (2030WRG) aim to address the water crisis by designing and working on joint programs that include;

Exploring unique approaches for applications of appropriately treated wastewater for groundwater recharge

Conserving water

Enabling access to clean and safe drinking water

Applying treated water for afforestation

Sensitizing stakeholders through community engagement programs

Commenting on the partnership, Akanksha Sharma, Head CSR and Sustainability, STL said, "STL proudly champions sustainable, socially responsible business practices and undertakes community development initiatives. STL has been relentlessly working to improve the quality of life for marginalized and rural communities. Water scarcity in India is a prevailing issue and needs immediate attention. We need to address the root cause; depleting ground water tables and improper use of this resource. STL is delighted to partner with 2030WRG and embark on a holistic and unique program that addresses each of these issues simultaneously. Our aim is to create shared value for the community by promoting sufficient access to clean water for everyone."

"Water conservation continues to be a global challenge and at 2030WRG, we are continuously exploring innovative technologies for solving this. We have been pleased to see that STL has implemented various water conservation initiatives at its Aurangabad facility as well for the surrounding communities. We are excited to partner with them to bring technological advancements in water conservation and look forward to working together," said Ajith Radhakrishnan, Country Coordinator India, 2030 Water Resources Group, World Bank.

STL and 2030WRG, through this comprehensive and distinctive program; reinforced through STL's operations, will start with Aurangabad and intends to transform the region in a way that it can claim water security and no water scarcity.

About Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

We design and integrate these digital networks for our customers. With core capabilities in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration, we are the industry's leading end-to-end solutions provider for global digital networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to deliver solutions for their fixed and wireless networks for current and future needs.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development center's across India and one data Centre design facility in the UK.

STL.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn |YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL)