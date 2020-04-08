STL Grows its Patent Portfolio by 34% and Increases Global Patent Portfolio to 358 Patents

PUNE, India, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STRTECH), an industry leading integrator of data networks, announced it now has a global patent portfolio of 358 to its credit, including 93 patent applications filed in FY20 for its optical connectivity, network services, and virtual mobile edge solutions. The company filed these patents globally - India, the US, Europe, and China.

While the world is rapidly evolving with technological advancements, patents enable the creation of unique solutions that can be implemented across global markets. STL's patents enables its customers with unique application driven solutions based on STL developed technologies.

The company has 4 innovation centres for core research in optical fibre ultra-high speed connectivity and applied research on data networks - Optical Fiber Center of Excellence, Aurangabad, Cable Design Labs, Silvassa, Center for Smarter Networks, Gurgaon and STL Cloud Labs, Ahmedabad. STL has also partnered with leading research institutions like IIT, Chennai for 5G and Rutgers and MIT to be at the forefront of innovation.

STL won the CII National Innovation Award 2019 and Manufacturing Today Award 2019 that is a testament to the company's culture of innovation. Also, STL has joined the prestigious Open Invention Network (OIN), a global patent pool, which has the world's leading tech companies as its members.

Commenting on this announcement, Dr. Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, STL, said, "We have evolved from an optical fibre company to industry's leading integrator of data networks. One of the key drivers and building blocks for this transformation has been our undivided focus on developing unique solutions for the evolving converged network. It has empowered us to deliver disruptive end-to-end data network solutions for our customers worldwide. Our long-standing focus on Intellectual Property (IP) creation with our four innovation centres strengthens our position in the markets we operate. "

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is an industry leading integrator of data networks.

We design, build and manage fibre and wireless networks for our customers. With core capabilities in optical connectivity and virtualized edge solutions, we are the industry's leading end-to-end solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to deliver solutions for their fixed and wireless networks for current and future needs.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one data centre design facility in the UK.

STL.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn |YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL)