STL makes way for smarter, more seamless connections with the launch of Wi-Fi 6 Access Point solution at IMC 2020

NEW DELHI, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, launched a carrier class, high capacity outdoor Wi-Fi 6 Access Point (AP), for high density deployments, in the presence of Sushil Rawat, VP RAN Platform at Rakuten Mobile, during India Mobile Congress 2020. STL's Wi-Fi 6 AP enables service providers to deliver a wide range of innovative offerings to their customers with speed, scale, and efficiency.

In densely crowded outdoor environments, like stadiums and airports, the demand for bandwidth accelerates by ~10X. This can lead to spotty connections with high interference and low quality of service. STL's Wi-Fi 6 AP is an intelligent device which does level 1 processing at the edge and enables seamless Wi-Fi experience and management. Designed to reduce interference and congestion in high density environments, STL's WiFi-6 AP enables service providers to leverage carrier-class Wi-Fi as an integral part of their heterogeneous network services, to offer high speed public connectivity.

The solution complements 5G to bring the same level of performance in terms of speed and latency in an unlicensed spectrum, which will drastically improve the quality of public connectivity.

These power-packed features cater to the growing demands of crowded wireless environments:

Large bandwidth support - upto 160 Mhz Enlarged coverage - Supports dual radio (5 & 2.4G) support Increased data throughput - 12 antenna chains for Dual Band (8x8 in 5G / 4x4 in 2G) Customized antenna design - to meet any specific capacity & coverage requirements Ease of deployment - Supports both power source DC and PoE++ Legacy compatibility - Seamlessly works with both optical and copper backhaul

A comprehensive, easy to use toolset under a single umbrella, STL's Wi-Fi 6 AP's smart offloading delivers optimal wireless performance through stronger, steadier, and more efficient wireless connections.

Launching STL's Wi-Fi 6 solution at the IMC 2020 event, Sushil Rawat, VP RAN Platform at Rakuten Mobile, said, "When we talk about ubiquitous connectivity in outdoor environments, intelligent and dynamic networks are at the core of it. The industry needs an integrated solution that leverages Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide carrier-class connectivity in dense environments. We are excited` to see STL developing such a solution which promises to deliver a powerful and immersive Wi-Fi connectivity experience for high-density deployments."

Speaking about the STL Wi-Fi 6 Access Point launch, Dr. Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, STL, said, "Globally, service providers are reinventing and innovating to provide the best experience to their customers. In the coming decade, public connectivity will play a major role in the network landscape. In line with our purpose of transforming billions of lives through digital networks, we have developed this integrated Wi-Fi 6 solution, which will provide high speed and low latency communications in high-density environments."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

We design and integrate these digital networks for our customers. With core capabilities in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration, we are the industry's leading end-to-end solutions provider for global digital networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to deliver solutions for their fixed and wireless networks for current and future needs. We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, optical interconnect capabilities in Italy, along with two software-development centres across India and one data centre design facility in the UK.

