STL reports Q2 FY'26 results; driven by innovation, records strong order book growth

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025. For Q2 FY26, the Company reported revenues of INR 1,034 Cr and EBITDA of INR 141 Cr. STL recorded strong growth in the order book in H1 FY26, a growth of ~135% over H1 FY25.

STL, with its robust presence in North America, Europe and Asia, is well-positioned to leverage the evolving tariff landscape by offering reliable, high-quality, and cost-efficient solutions. The company continues to strengthen its global operations while being a trusted partner for its customers, building AI-ready digital infrastructure. This strategic advantage has translated into tangible results — with H1 FY26 order book witnessing a robust growth. The open order book at the end of Q2 FY26 stands at INR 5,188 Cr.

In Q2 FY26, the Optical Networking Business (ONB) recorded revenue of INR 980 Cr and EBITDA of INR 136 Cr. With completed capacity expansions and operations positioned closer to key markets, ONB is well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities. The business continues to see strong traction, particularly in the North American market, underscoring STL's strengthening global footprint and customer relevance.

STL Digital - Expanded its global footprint with three new customer acquisitions in Q2, taking the total to 33 global clients. Secured a multimillion-dollar, multiyear engagement with a leading global information solutions company for its cloud-based client connectivity platform. The company also launched its AI Center of Excellence (CoE) to accelerate capability building, develop next-gen solutions, and drive customer use cases.

Key wins - In Q2 FY26, STL deepened its partnership with Netomnia to co-develop advanced optical solutions for a future-ready full-fibre network across the UK, Long-Term Supply Agreement (LTSA) with a leading European telecom service provider and new order inflows from two top-tier US telecom operators.

Innovation - STL has been pioneering solutions for AI-ready digital infrastructure and Data Centre networks. Recently, STL signed an MoU with QNu Labs Pvt. Ltd., to strengthen R&D capabilities in Quantum Communications over Optical Fibre transmission. It has extended its IBR portfolio in the US to higher fibre count - 864F IBR, one of the slimmest cables, with 11.7mm diameter in 200 micron fibre; launched an advanced Unitube Single Jacket Indoor Fibre Optic Cable in the UK, with 4-core Multi-Core Fiber (MCF). STL is developing CONCAT, a pre-connectorised, plug-and-play fibre solution that simplifies deployment and reduces rollout costs. Working closely with customers, the company is developing next-generation capabilities with Hollow-Core Fiber (HCF) and AI-Fibre Optic Sensing solutions. Our patent count stands at 750 by the end of Q2 FY26.

Strengthened leadership team - STL strengthened its leadership team with seasoned executives to drive its growth in the US and Europe regions. Jimi Barker as Chief Business Officer, Data Centres, ONB, Tom Boswell as Head of Presales for Europe/UK Optical Connectivity Business, and Amir Sekhawat as Business Head of Enterprise Business.

Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL, said, "We are entering a new phase of global growth, powered by innovation and partnerships. We are extensively engaging with our new and existing customers to expand our data centre & enterprise solutions. Our deep R&D capability and ability to co-create these solutions are unlocking new opportunities worldwide."

