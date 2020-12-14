STL strengthens global leadership team across domains

PUNE, India, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry leading integrator of digital networks, recently announced a number of key leadership appointments to expand its capabilities to offer end-to-end advanced solutions for digital networks and drive its next phase of growth. These appointments span across domains and global markets in STL's core areas of network services, software and 5G/broadband ecosystems. Some of the accomplished professionals who joined STL are:

Srinivas Jagadeesan as Head, Wireless Product Development

Keith Rowley as Chief Delivery Officer, Network Services, United Kingdom

Anjan Das as Chief Policy Advocacy Officer

Saikat Mitra as Chief Operating Officer, Network Software

At a time when digital technologies have become a catalyst for innovation, ubiquitous connectivity and smarter digital networks have become more vital than ever. These appointments are in line with STL's strategic intent of delivering technology-led solutions which will shape the industry and form the foundation of gigabit societies of the future.

STL is strengthening its virtualised cloud-based access solutions portfolio, which is key to STL's Wireless and Wireline Access plans. Srinivasan will focus on strengthening STL's open RAN & pFTTx hardware portfolio. He has 30+ years of experience in systems engineering, product development and product lifecycle management in wireless, telecom & networking, automotive, telematics, consumer electronics, defence and aerospace. Prior to STL, Srinivasan was associated with Altran (Aricent), a CapGemini company as AVP-Engineering, where he managed semiconductor systems and embedded software.

Keith will help STL drive the growth of technology-led network services in the UK market. Keith comes with over 20 years of experience in the communication industry, and has led strategic initiatives including restructuring and driving transformational programmes across organisations. In his last role, he was the Chief Delivery Officer at Flomatik Network Services - UK Wide, where he was responsible for the service delivery and operational functions of the company.

Anjan brings decades of experience in policy shaping and will drive STL's engagement with the country's digital ecosystem. He has worked for more than three decades towards improving and strengthening India's Innovation-Economy Ecosystem. Prior to joining STL, Anjan worked as Executive Director at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), where he conceptualised and led commissioning and implementation of many institutional mechanisms, policies and schemes.

Saikat will be responsible for driving the company's network software business, a key piece of STL's end-to-end solutions portfolio, with a special focus on technology innovation, customer engagement and delivery. He brings in more than 24 years of experience in the Telecom and IT industry. He joins STL from Dynacommerce India (acquired by Tech Mahindra), where he worked as Global Head of omni-channel Solutions. Saikat has previously held key leadership positions in organisations like Redknee, Nokia Networks and Siemens Communications.

"I am excited to welcome Srini, Keith, Anjan and Saikat to the STL family. These are very exciting times for STL as we are looking to build our repertoire of end-to-end capabilities and enter the next stages of growth," said Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL. "I am sure we will benefit from their strong experience and immense knowledge in creating unmatched customer value, while staying true to our purpose of transforming billions of lives through digital networks."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

We design and integrate these digital networks for our customers. With core capabilities in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration, we are the industry's leading end-to-end solutions provider for global digital networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to deliver solutions for their fixed and wireless networks for current and future needs.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, optical interconnect capabilities in Italy, along with two software-development centres across India and one data centre design facility in the UK.

