STL strengthens its Advisory Board with global technology leadership

PUNE, India, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STRTECH), an industry leading integrator of digital networks, announced the addition of Dr. Krish Prabhu to its Advisory Board. Krish will guide the technology strategy & roadmap of STL by working closely with the leadership team.

Before joining STL, Krish was CTO at AT&T where he was responsible for AT&T's global technology direction which included network innovation, product development and research. Before joining AT&T in 2011, Prabhu was Chief Executive Officer of Tellabs, an Optical Network Technologies company. He was with Alcatel from 1991 to 2001 in various executive positions and served as the Chief Operating Officer from 1999 to 2001. His career includes corporate leadership positions with Rockwell Telecom and Bell Laboratories. Krish is an alumnus of IIT, Bombay and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

On joining the Advisory Board, Krish Prabhu said, "STL has built unique capabilities over the last 25 years - optical connectivity, large scale digital network integration, and virtualised wireless capabilities; which is unparalleled in the industry. With this unique proposition, STL is gaining global prominence as a leading integrator of digital networks. I am excited to work with the leadership team and contribute to the excellent performance records in delivering value for customers."

Highlighting this announcement, Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, said, "We are delighted to welcome Krish to STL's Advisory Board. Krish is an experienced leader and has played a key role in the development of several of the most successful and fast-growing companies in recent years. His global expertise in key areas such as technology and product development strategy will provide impetus to drive STL's global growth strategy. I am confident his addition to our Advisory Board will give rise to new and exciting opportunities and help strengthen STL's commitment as a trusted technology partner to customers globally."

Krish will join the current advisory board of directors comprising two leading stalwarts from the global telecom industry - BS Shantharaju, former CEO Indus Towers, and Sandip Das, former MD of Reliance Jio.

About Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

We design and integrate these digital networks for our customers. With core capabilities in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration, we are the industry's leading end-to-end solutions provider for global digital networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to deliver solutions for their fixed and wireless networks for current and future needs.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With an intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development center's across India and one data Centre design facility in the UK.

