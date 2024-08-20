Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited Appoints Atul Saxena as Managing MD & CEO

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), a key subsidiary of the Government of India's financial institution IFCI Limited, has appointed Mr. Atul Saxena as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, w.e.f. August 05, 2024.

Mr. Saxena brings over 25 years of extensive experience in management & technical consulting, corporate finance and capital markets. His diverse expertise spans across senior-level positions in various functions, including Credit & Recovery, Corporate Planning, Secretary to the Board and Internal Audit. During his distinguished career at IFCI Limited, he played a pivotal role in the company's strategic and operational endeavors for more than a decade.

In his previous role as Managing Director of IFCI Infrastructure Development Limited, Mr. Saxena steered the company through the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, he served as Chief General Manager and was one of the Principal Officers of IFCI Limited, where he oversaw key financial and operational initiatives.

Mr. Saxena has also accumulated extensive board experience, having served as a Nominee and Non-Executive Director on the Boards of various companies for over a decade. His broad understanding of corporate governance and strategic planning has been a valuable asset in these roles.

Before his tenure at IFCI, Mr. Saxena held positions with Engineers India Limited and PwC, where he further honed his skills in engineering and consulting. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Atul Saxena said, "I am honored to join Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited as Managing Director & CEO. I look forward to working with the talented team at StockHolding to build on the company's strong foundation and drive continued growth and innovation. Together, we will strive to deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders and achieve new milestones in our industry."

