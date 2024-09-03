Stockify Expands Global Reach with New Office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockify, a customer-oriented platform for unlisted or pre-IPO shares in India, is expanding its global footprint with a new office at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). With a mission to help high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs) access multiple unlisted shares via the pre-IPO route, Stockify aims to maximize investors' wealth and provide comprehensive investment opportunities.

Stockify's new office in DIFC, Dubai, showcases the brand's commitment to serving clients in Dubai and the Middle East. With a strong client base of over 1000+ in the region, Stockify leverages the 20-year residency and extensive experience of CEO Piyush Jhunjhunwala in Dubai, to cater to the needs of HNIs and NRIs.

"We are excited to bring our unique investment opportunities to the Dubai and Middle Eastern markets," said Piyush Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Stockify. "By expanding to DIFC, we can better serve our clients and help them benefit from India's growth story."

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is a leading financial hub that provides a robust platform for financial services firms to grow and expand. DIFC's strategic location, regulatory framework, and business-friendly environment make it an ideal gateway for Indian businesses to access global markets. Stockify's presence in DIFC aligns with its goal to help Indian and non-Indian investors participate in India's growth story, by investing in unlisted and pre-IPO shares.

The company has grown from a small team of three in 2022 to over 20 members in 2023. This self-funded startup has achieved 20x sales growth in the past fiscal year, serving clients across India and globally.

Looking ahead, Stockify plans to host a global event for top HNIs in Dubai and key cities in India, to educate them about investment opportunities in India, including startups, pre-IPO, and listed stocks. This initiative is part of Stockify's broader strategy to expand its reach and educate investors on the potential of the Indian market.

About Stockify

Stockify Fintech is a leading platform offering unlisted or pre-IPO shares in India, helping investors maximize their wealth through early investments. The company also provides startup funding, mutual funds, bonds, NCDs, and insurance-linked investments.

To learn more about Stockify Fintech and its innovative financial solutions, visit https://stockify.net.in/ and https://stockify.net.in/buy-unlisted-shares/

For more information, call Rahul Khatuwala at +91-9591810391 (Bengaluru, India), e-mail: [email protected] or Piyush Jhunjhunwala at +97-1502344662 (Dubai, UAE).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221118/4887774/Stockify_Logo.jpg