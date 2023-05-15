Stockify expands global reach with participation at Dubai Fintech Summit

Stockify was a proud exhibitor at UAE's inaugural Fintech industry event

Dubai event propels Stockify into the global league of Fintech movers and shakers

BENGALURU, India and DUBAI, UAE , May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockify Fintech, among the world's largest providers of pre-IPO or unlisted stocks, stamped its global footprint at the recently-concluded Dubai Fintech Summit (DFS). The two-day event on May 8-9 saw interactions, seminars and tracks that included more than 5000 C-Suite leaders, 1000-plus investors and 150 speakers from around the world.

Stockify was chosen as one of the select proud exhibitors at the event that is slated to become a destination for not only the region but also for the rest of the world.

"The idea was to participate and showcase the growth of Indian companies to a global audience, and convince the investing community to participate in the India growth story. Stockify has successfully reached out to the Indian diaspora in Dubai and other markets. Now, it is time that we expanded our footprint," said Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Stockify Fintech.

The global fintech market attained a value of approximately $194.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% to reach $492.81 billion by 2028.

"India, which already has more than 100 unicorns from several sectors, including fintech, will not only lead this march, but also be a guiding force in terms of regulation and corporate governance. In that context, it is important that Stockify Fintech takes the front seat in showcasing the country's vast potential. We believe we are also ambassadors of the world's fastest growing economy," Jhunjhunwala said.

Rahul Khatuwala, Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer, Stockify Fintech, said, "Dubai Fintech Summit not only provided us an opportunity to be present among the world's most influential sectoral leaders, it underscored our company's mission to carve new markets for Indian service providers. We plan to be a regular feature at the DFS each year."

ABOUT STOCKIFY FINTECH

Stockify Fintech is a customer-oriented platform for Unlisted or Pre-IPO shares in India. Its mission is to help HNIs and NRIs access multiple unlisted shares via the pre-IPO route and maximize investors' wealth. Investors can visit www.stockify.net.in to begin their Unlisted/Pre-IPO shares investment journey.

For more information, call Piyush Jhunjhunwala at +971502344662 or email him at [email protected].

ABOUT PIYUSH JHUNJHUNWALA

Stockify Fintech's CEO Piyush Jhunjhunwala is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) from India and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from the United States. He is a seasoned finance professional with over 20 years of experience in global conglomerates such as PepsiCo, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser PLC, and Coty, Inc. He has rich experience in multiple geographies, including MENA, Russia, Turkey, and India. He is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

ABOUT RAHUL KHATUWALA

Stockify Fintech's Co-founder Rahul Khatuwala is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) from ICAI, India. He is the founder of Finaco.in, a fintech company that delivers services across various verticals through a network of 5000-plus CAs and finance professionals in India. Rahul is acting CFO of multiple companies operating in diversified verticals. He heads Stockify Fintech's Indian operations and is based in Bengaluru, India.

Rahul Khatuwala on +91-9591810391 (Bengaluru, India),

E: [email protected]



Piyush Jhunjhunwala on +97-1502344662 (Dubai, UAE).

