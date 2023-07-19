Strand Life Sciences Expands Cutting Edge Sequencing Facility

The new cutting-edge instruments will drive Strand's clinical genomic tests and the newly launched Genomic Health Insights (GHI) program to make sequencing accessible to all

BENGALURU, India, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strand Life Sciences, India's first College of Pathologists -accredited laboratory for genomics research and diagnostics, has introduced cutting-edge instrumentation for further automation and scaling. The newly added Illumina NovaSeq X Plus genome sequencer and Beckman Coulter's advanced Biomek i7 Automated Liquid Handler position Strand well for greater volumes and efficiency.

The Illumina NovaSeq X Plus is the latest genome sequencer. It produces up to 16 Terabases of data in a single run at a lower cost per base than prior sequencing platforms. The Beckman Coulter Biomek i7 Automated Liquid Handler automates sample preparation and ensures repeatability. These new upgrades will enable Strand to offer doctors and patients even more reliable and cost-efficient sequencing diagnostics while meeting the increased demand for research and preventive testing.

Commenting on the expansion, Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, CEO and Co-Founder, Strand Life Sciences, said, "We are excited about the addition of Illumina's NovaSeq X Plus and Beckman Coulter's Biomek i7 platforms into our laboratory facility. This upgrade represents a significant step forward in the quest to make genome sequencing accessible to all in India."

About Strand Life Sciences

Strand Life Sciences Private Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Digital Health Limited, which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, is a genomics-based research and diagnostics company that combines a long track record in bioinformatics with cutting-edge laboratory assays and a vast hospital partner network to drive newer generations of patient care. Strand's customers include global instrument, diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies. Strand is also a pioneer of genomic testing in India. Strand's long global bioinformatics track record makes it the most trusted company for genomic diagnostics in the areas of oncology, rare diseases, women's health, and infectious diseases. For more information, visit https://strandls.com/

