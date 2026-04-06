MUMBAI, India, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Geosystems, a global leader in geosynthetic manufacturing and soil reinforcement solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samir Agrawal as the company's new President. In this leadership role, Samir will spearhead the company's next growth chapter, with a primary mandate to boost the sales of Strata's innovative product lines across both the Indian and United States markets.

Strata Geosystems appoints industry veteran Samir Agrawal as President, to focus on scaling innovative product sales in India and the U.S.

Samir joins Strata Geosystems with over 20 years of experience in driving organizational transformation and formulating high-impact business strategies. Most recently, he served as the CEO of Human Protection business at Arvind Advanced Materials.

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Strata seeks to capitalize on the increasing global demand for advanced geotechnical engineering. As President, Samir will lead the strategic expansion of Strata's footprint in the U.S. infrastructure sector while simultaneously accelerating the adoption of the company's cutting-edge, sustainable soil reinforcement products within the rapidly growing Indian market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Samir to the Strata family," said Narendra Dalmia, CEO of Strata Geosystems. "His deep expertise in strategy and international business makes him the ideal leader to drive our commercial goals. We are confident that under his leadership, we will significantly scale the reach of our innovative products, providing world-class solutions to our clients in India and the United States."

Commenting on his appointment, Samir said, "I am honored to join Strata Geosystems at such an exciting juncture. The company has a remarkable legacy of engineering excellence and a portfolio of truly innovative products. My focus will be on building robust sales engines in our core markets of India and the U.S., ensuring that Strata's advanced geosynthetic solutions become the gold standard for infrastructure projects globally."

Samir holds a B. Tech (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA specializing in Strategy, Sales, and Marketing from IIM Bangalore. His distinguished career includes senior roles at Arvind Limited, The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), and Tata Motors.

About Strata Geosystems:

Strata Geosystems is a global leader in the geosynthetic industry, providing end-to-end solutions for soil reinforcement and environmental protection. With a strong presence in the US, UK, Brazil, and India, the company maintains one of the largest Reinforced Soil (RS) wall portfolios in the world. Strata is dedicated to delivering high-performance geotechnical solutions through advanced manufacturing and expert engineering.

Media Contact:

Sanil K Jadhav

Head Marketing

[email protected]

www.strataglobal.com

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