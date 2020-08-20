Strategic Efforts by Government Bodies to Support the Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Grow Progressively in COVID-19 Pandemic - Exclusive Report [390 pages] by Research Dive

The worldwide spread of COVID-19 has positively impacted the global patient handling equipment market, The positive growth of the market is primarily owing to the rising need for patient handling equipment in hospitals for COVID-19 affected patients

Coronavirus has Positive Impact on Global Patient Handling Equipment Market

The patient handling equipment industry is likely to experience an increase in the growth rate during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a new report added by Research Dive, the Global Patient Handling Equipment Market is anticipated to reach up to $17.1 billion during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Comprehensive analysis on key drivers, challenges, major segments, lucrative opportunities, and key strategies implemented by prominent market players are provided in the report to better apprehend the pandemic effect on the overall market.

Highlights of the COVID-19 Impact on Patient Handling Equipment Market Report:

The expected CAGR of the patient handling equipment market before COVID-19 pandemic was 7.8% during the forecast period.

The CAGR of the global industry post-pandemic crisis is estimated to grow at 8.5% by 2027.

In 2020, the projected market size of the patient handling equipment market before COVID-19 pandemic was $9.4 billion .

. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market size of the global market is expected to reach up to $9.7 billion in 2020.

Key Features of the Market

Our analysts stated that various government bodies and companies are taking efforts to increase the production of beds along with advanced technology owing to the rising demand for beds in the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in July 2020, the Indian Defense Institute of Advanced Technology developed 'Aashray,' a medical bed isolation system to fight COVID-19. Aashray focuses on delivering medical bed isolation system at a very low cost as a reusable solution to manage & maintain proper isolation of coronavirus infected patients. The product is movable and flexible in design which is suitable for variety of requirements.

The patient handling equipment are used to reduce risk of accidents and provide safety while handling patients. The various advantages of patient handling equipment such as increased safety, correct lifting and shifting methods are expected to be the significant factor for the growth of the global market during the pandemic crisis.

Top 10 Players of the Patient Handling Equipment Industry:

The key players operating in the global patient handling equipment market include

Antano Group Stiegelmeyer ORTHOS XXI Guldmann Drive Medical HoverTech International Prism Medical Joerns Healthcare Handicare Ossenberg

Post-Pandemic Market Landscape

As per the report, the global patient handling equipment market is expected to witness a tremendous growth even after the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing geriatric population and the growing incidents of physical disabilities are expected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 15% of the world's population live with some kind of disability. Besides, technological advancements in patient handling equipment and surge in the private nursing care are estimated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global market after COVID-19 pandemic.

More about Patients Handling Equipment:

