Study Finds That RPA Professionals Are Seeing Massive Career Opportunities

The UiPath State of RPA Developer Report 2020, launched at UiPath DevCon, evaluates how RPA professionals view their roles and career trajectories

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at UiPath DevCon, the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) company, UiPath, released the State of RPA Developer Report 2020. The report - based on a survey of 1,500 RPA professions around the world - reveals that RPA professionals see tremendous career opportunities given the state of the red-hot automation market. 70% of RPA professionals say their organization will hire more developers in the next year, and 84% agree that their job as an RPA developer will have a positive impact on their next career move.

The study found that increased demand for RPA skills in recent months is mainly attributed to COVID-19, with 60% of respondents saying the pandemic has accelerated demand for RPA at a global scale. This aligns with a recent commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of UiPath which found that 50% of businesses around the world plan to increase RPA adoption due to the pandemic.

From July 21-August 10, UiPath surveyed RPA professionals across 84 countries, with the most representation from the United States, India, and Japan. While the majority (71%) of surveyed professionals' job title was RPA developer, other surveyed respondents were RPA leads/managers, solution architects, RPA specialists and RPA infrastructure engineers. The survey found that:

96% of RPA professionals are satisfied in their careers.

80% of respondents feel their organization values the work they do.

92% percent believe the RPA industry has a high potential for growth over the next five years, and 84% believe that their job as an RPA developer will have a positive impact on their next career move.

81% percent of respondents feel challenged in their work. Respondents take advantage of RPA certification programs to upskill, with 96% of certified developer respondents receiving their RPA certification from UiPath.

"There's never been greater demand amongst businesses to accelerate digital transformation efforts for business agility and continuity. RPA has proven itself as a technology that enables businesses to be agile, flexible and efficient. It's not surprising to see RPA professionals in greater demand than ever before," said Tom Clancy, SVP UiPath Learning. "Through training programs and community conferences like DevCon, we're committed to empowering people from around the world with the RPA skills they need to fill these demands and succeed in the workplace of the future."

UiPath DevCon is designed for the world's largest RPA developer community. The free two-day conference kicks off today and offers 13 hours of information sessions designed to empower RPA developers to make the most of their automation programs. More than 16,000 RPA developers and solution architects will gather to expand their knowledge during technical sessions led by UiPath product managers, developers, practitioners, and experts from the UiPath customer and partner community.

Visit here to register for UiPath DevCon. For those unable to attend the conference live, please register for the event for access to recorded sessions, which will be available on-demand within the hour.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver A Robot for Every Person, one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for hyperautomation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.

Named a 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 company, UiPath was recognized as the fastest growing technology company in the Americas according to FT Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 and named the top company on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest growing public and private technology companies in North America.

SOURCE UiPath