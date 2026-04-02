KOLKATA, India, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Style Baazar, one of Eastern India's leading value fashion retailers, has been recognized as the Trusted Fashion Brand of the East – 2026 at the prestigious Times Power Icons East 2026, hosted by The Times of India.

Style Baazar Honoured as ‘Trusted Fashion Brand of the East – 2026’ at Times Power Icons East

This recognition underscores Style Baazar's unwavering commitment to delivering accessible, affordable, and trend-forward fashion to millions of customers across the region. Built on a strong foundation of customer trust, the brand continues to expand its footprint while staying deeply connected to the aspirations and lifestyles of its diverse audience.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Rohit Kedia, Chairman, Style Baazar, said:

"We are truly honoured to receive this recognition. This award reflects the trust our customers have placed in us over the years. At Style Baazar, our mission has always been to make fashion inclusive and accessible for all, and this milestone further motivates us to continue delivering value and relevance in everything we do."

With a growing network of stores and a strong focus on customer-centric innovation, Style Baazar has emerged as a preferred fashion destination for families across Eastern India. The brand's emphasis on quality, affordability, and localized assortments has been key to its sustained growth and popularity.

The Times Power Icons East is a distinguished platform that celebrates excellence and leadership across industries, honouring brands and individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

As Style Baazar celebrates this milestone, the company remains committed to strengthening customer relationships and redefining value fashion in India.

About Style Baazar

Style Baazar is one of Eastern India's fastest-growing value fashion retail chains, dedicated to making stylish, high-quality apparel accessible to every Indian family. With a strong and expanding presence across multiple states, the brand operates a wide network of stores that cater to the fashion needs of men, women, and children across diverse demographics.

The brand offers an extensive range of products—including ethnic wear, western wear, kidswear, accessories, and seasonal collections—designed to combine style, comfort, and affordability. Style Baazar's merchandising strategy is rooted in deep consumer insights, enabling it to deliver regionally relevant fashion that resonates with local tastes while staying aligned with evolving trends.

Driven by a customer-first philosophy, Style Baazar focuses on creating a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience through well-designed stores, value-driven pricing, and consistent quality. Its ability to balance fashion with affordability has made it a trusted destination for everyday wear as well as festive and occasion-based shopping.

Backed by a passionate team and a robust supply chain, Style Baazar continues to scale its operations while maintaining agility and responsiveness to market needs. The brand is committed to innovation, operational excellence, and building long-term relationships with its customers, reinforcing its position as a trusted and preferred fashion partner across Eastern India.

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