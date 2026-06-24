KOLKATA, India, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Style Baazar welcomed the cast and creators of the upcoming Bengali film Abhhiman at its store at Avani Riverside Mall, Kolkata, on June 20, 2026. The special event saw the presence of Bengal's iconic superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, acclaimed actor and producer Jisshu U Sengupta, and filmmaker Indraadip Dasgupta, who interacted with fans and shared insights about the much-anticipated film.

Style Baazar Hosts Star Cast of Upcoming Bengali Film Abhhiman at Avani Riverside Mall

Produced by Why So Serious Films, Abhhiman is an emotional drama that explores themes of memory, music, relationships, and redemption through the lives of its central characters. The film brings together some of Bengali cinema's most celebrated talents in a compelling story of human connection and self-discovery.

The event marks Style Baazar's association with Abhhiman, reinforcing the brand's commitment to celebrating regional culture and meaningful storytelling.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Shreyans Surana, Managing Director, Style Baazar, said: "At Style Baazar, we have always believed in building meaningful connections with our customers through culture and community. Bengali cinema holds a special place in the hearts of our consumers, and we are delighted to associate with a film like Abhhiman, which brings together some of the industry's finest talents and a powerful story. We were thrilled to host the cast and creators at our Avani Riverside Mall store and look forward to supporting this cinematic journey."

Speaking about the collaboration, the team behind Abhhiman expressed appreciation for Style Baazar's support in bringing audiences closer to the film through such consumer-focused engagements.

With over 270 stores across 10 states, Style Baazar continues to strengthen its cultural connect by partnering with initiatives that celebrate entertainment, creativity, and community engagement.