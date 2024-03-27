Stylish Design, Affordable Price: POCO Launches POCO C61

Grab yours at just 6,999

BANGALORE, India, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to striving for excellence in technological innovation, POCO, a leading technology brand today announced the launch of its latest device, POCO C61. Designed to deliver exceptional performance, design and display, POCO C61 embodies POCO's vision of offering exciting features at a compelling price to enhance the overall smartphone experience. The smartphone comes with a segment best stylish design 6.71-inch dot drop display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a side fingerprint sensor, and a 5000 mAh battery.

POCO Launches POCO C61

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India, said, "POCO has remained dedicated to providing top-tier technology at an accessible price, and we're thrilled to introduce our newest addition to the C series, the POCO C61. Boasting a premium design and impressive features, the POCO C61 is tailored to meet our consumers' needs. We are confident that the POCO C61 will redefine expectations for budget smartphones, and we eagerly anticipate our customers' firsthand experience with it."

Premium Design

The POCO C61 is designed to be the ultimate budget smartphone with a premium design at an affordable price point. It boasts glass back design with radiant ring design, POCO C61 is a stylish device that is sure to turn heads. The fast side fingerprint sensor ensures quick and secure access to the phone, while the compact size of 168.4mm*76.3mm*8.3mm and lightweight build of 199g make it easy to carry.

Immersive Display

The POCO C61 boasts a 6.71" LCD Dot Drop HD+ display, providing sharp and vibrant visuals. With a refresh rate of 90Hz and touch sampling rate of 180Hz, the display is responsive and smooth. The Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 provides protection against scratches and cracks, while DC dimming technology reduces eye strain. The screen-to-body ratio of 89.5% (AA/CG) and side bezel size of just 1.15mm maximizes the viewing area. With a brightness of up to 500nits in High Brightness mode, the POCO C61's display is easy to read even in bright sunlight.

Battery

The POCO C61 is equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery that provides all-day battery life. The device comes with a 10W inbox charger that makes the charging easy and quick. With USB Type-C connectivity, the POCO C61 supports fast data transfer speeds and quick charging.

Dual Camera System

The POCO C61's dual camera system is designed to capture stunning photos and selfies. The rear camera boasts an 8MP AI Dual camera with a 1.12 μm pixel, f/2.0 aperture and AF, while the front-facing 5MP Selfie camera features an f/2.2 aperture. With AI portrait mode with depth control, Film Filters, Timed burst, HDR, and more, both cameras provide users with a range of options to capture every moment in stunning detail.

Powerful performance and storage

The POCO C61 is powered by the MediaTek G36, based on 12nm process technology and Octa core processor with upto 2.2GHz clock speed for fast and efficient performance. With LPDDR4X + eMMC 5.1 memory, the POCO C61 comes in two variants: 4+64GB and 6+128GB, providing ample storage space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The POCO C61 also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB.

Market Availability and Price

POCO C61 will be accessible in the Indian market starting 12 PM on 28th March, available in 3 attractive colors – Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black at an appealing price of INR 6,999 for 4+64GB and INR 7,999 for 6+128GB. These prices are inclusive of the INR 500 coupon consumer offer for 1st day, ensuring a compelling deal for tech enthusiasts.

About POCO

POCO is a consumer technology brand, based on the philosophy of 'Made of MAD' - with a key focus on its POCO fans' requirements. It's built on a relentless pursuit of technology that its fans truly need, with an aim to democratize decision-making and ensure continuous product updates to ensure the highest levels of user satisfaction.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373173/POCO_C61.jpg