Subramanian Ramadorai awarded Honorary Doctorate by Deakin University for his contributions to India's IT industry

NEW DELHI, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University, Australia has recognised Subramanian Ramadorai for his distinguished lifetime achievement as a business leader, conferring upon him an honorary doctorate for his extensive contributions to the IT industry and his commitment to technological innovation for positive social outcomes.

As a veteran of the Indian IT industry, Mr Ramadorai's contributions have had a profound impact on the growth and success of Tata Consultancy Services, one of the largest IT consultancy services in the world. Under his visionary leadership, the company grew in revenues from $150 million to over $6 billion, employing over 160,000 people globally.

The honorary doctorate was conferred by Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, at a celebratory event organised at the Australian High Commission in New Delhi. The event was graced by the presence of Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Former Director General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), as the Chief Guest, and was attended by other eminent personalities, such as Mr Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services and Ms Sarah Storey, Acting Australian High Commissioner to India. Mr Ramadorai joins a prestigious list of previous recipients, including Dr Baba Kalyani, Dr Viswanathan Mohan, Professor Budaraju Srinivasa Murty, and Dr (Mrs) Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Mr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar congratulated Mr Subramaniam Ramodorai on behalf of all Indians and said, "Among the many things that I admire about Mr Ramadorai is the importance he gives to both people and technology. It's not possible to distinguish between the values of Tata and the values that Mr Ramadorai stands for as a person."

Professor Martin praised Mr Ramadorai and highlighted his significant contributions to India, "Subramanian Ramadorai is a true visionary and a trailblazer in the IT industry. His dedication to technological innovation and transformation will have a lasting impact on future generations. I congratulate him on the well-deserved recognition of his contributions to the IT industry and society as a whole."

Mr Ramadorai was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2006, India's third highest civilian honour, for his significant contribution to the country's IT industry. Mr Ramadorai entered public service in February 2011 and is currently the Chairperson of Mission 'Karmayogi Bharat', a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building. From 2011 to 2016, he was the Chairperson of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and National Skill Development Agency (NSDA).

In addition to his public service, Mr. Ramadorai serves on the boards of several organizations, including for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, as well as academic institutions. He is the Chairman of the Advisory Board at Tata STRIVE, which is focused on skilling youth for employment, entrepreneurship, and community enterprise. He is also the Chairman of Tata Technologies Limited and an Independent Director on the Boards of Piramal Enterprises Limited, Piramal Pharma Limited, and DSP Investment Managers. Furthermore, he is the Chairman of both the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and the Axis Bank Foundation (ABF).

Mr. Ramadorai was pleased to accept the honorary doctorate. He said, "I am deeply honoured and grateful to Deakin University for this recognition. I have always believed that technology has the power to drive positive social change, and I am humbled to be acknowledged for my efforts in this regard."

Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) at Deakin University who was also in attendance to present the honorary doctorate adds, "Mr Ramadorai's inspiring role in increasing opportunities for young people aligns perfectly with Deakin University's mission of providing high-quality education that makes a difference to the communities we serve."

Deakin University's Honorary Degrees Program recognises individuals for their distinguished contributions to the community and achievements that align with the University's aims. The Honorary Doctorate is conferred by the University Council on the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor following consideration by the Honorary Degrees Committee.

Deakin University's engagement with India has been based on preparing young India for the future through academic collaborations, conducting research and innovation with impact on communities, and skilling and building capacity in India through partnerships with government, industry, and academia. The conferral of this Honorary Doctorate to Mr Ramadorai is a testament to Deakin University's commitment to its presence in India.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

