Sugar Technologist's Association of India Honours Mr. B.B. Mehta, Whole Time Director, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited With Lifetime Achievement Award

KOLKATA, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar Technologist's Association of India (STAI), the national level apex association of professionals associated with the sugar industry and allied fields, conferred Mr. Bharat Bhushan Mehta, Whole Time Director, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited with the industry's most prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his noteworthy contribution in development of Indian Sugar Industry.

Over the last 40 years, Mr. Mehta's contribution to the growth and development of the Dalmia Bharat Group has been extremely significant and he took the sugar business to new heights. Mr. Mehta started his career in Auditing and his exemplary work helped him rise through the ranks. With his expertise and business acumen, he built a capex of over Rs. 650 Crores in Sugar, Ethanol and Cogeneration business.

On receiving the Award, Mr. Bharat Bhushan Mehta, Whole Time Director of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited, said, "It's an incredible moment as I receive this Lifetime Achievement Award today. I thank STAI for giving me this award, my colleagues, friends and family who have been a part of this wonderful journey. This recognition has further bolstered my commitment to actively work towards nation building and for the growth of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and the sector as a whole."

Lifetime Achievement Award is the most prestigious award from STAI, an apex body of sugar professionals that works for the growth and development of sugar and allied industries through consultative and participatory process.

About Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Limited (DBSIL) (BSE Code: DALMIASUG/500097) (NSE Symbol: DALMIASUG), has business interests in integrated sugar (including cogen and distillery), windfarms, magnesite and miscellaneous businesses. The company has three sugar factories located in Uttar Pradesh (Ramgarh, Jawaharpur and Nigohi) and in Maharashtra (Kolhapur and Sangli). The company has aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 34000 TCD, distillery and co-generation operation of 240 KLPD and 119 MW respectively. For more information, visit us at www.dalmiasugar.com

About Sugar Technologist's Association of India

The Sugar Technologist's Association of India (STAI) is the national level apex association of professionals associated with the sugar industry and allied fields. It is a non-government not for profit organization, founded in the year 1925 and is headquartered at New Delhi. Presently it has 3475 members working with various sugar mills, refineries, distilleries, research institutes, technology providers and other professionals from sugarcane agriculture, sugarcane biology, sugar technology, factory engineering and co-products.

