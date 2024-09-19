SUJÁN JAWAI, RAJASTHAN, INDIA RANKED 43 IN THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2024

SUJÁN JAWAI is first hotel in India to make the list, according to The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024

The highly anticipated list celebrates hotels across six continents worldwide

NEW DELHI, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUJÁN JAWAI has been ranked No. 43 in the global ranking of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024. Following a successful debut in 2023, the second edition of The World's 50 Best Hotels was announced at a captivating awards ceremony in London and includes industry-defining hotels from across six continents worldwide.

The awards ceremony once again brought together the global travel and hospitality community to celebrate the world's best hotels. Held at the historic Guildhall, the event showcased exceptional hotel experiences that will inspire consumers, travellers, and hoteliers globally.

SUJÁN JAWAI, Rajasthan, India's pioneering wilderness camp, is defined by the magical intermingling of wildlife and rural village life that has coexisted peacefully side by side for centuries. While leopards are the predominant iconic species in the area, one may also see antelopes, hyenas, crocodiles, and several other smaller mammals. The area is also home to over 250 species of birds, from the migratory greater flamingos and sarus cranes to resident raptors and bee-eaters: Truly, a bird paradise. Encounters with wildlife are punctuated by engagements with local communities and a deep immersion into the local culture.

The camp comprises eight luxurious tented 'Rock Suites,' the Family 'Felidae' Suite, and The Royal 'Panthera' Suite complete with a private swimming pool and private butler.

Located in one of India's most spellbinding landscapes SUJÁN JAWAI is home to one of the finest leopard viewing experiences in the world. It is also a camp that benefits local communities and plays a critical role in preserving indigenous wildlife and their natural habitats. With just 10 tents, SUJÁN JAWAI is exemplary in its dedication to conservation. Its Founders Jaisal and Anjali Singh have ensured that the local communities understand the camp's objectives and benefit from its existence as it was designed to improve the quality of living, education and prosperity of the local communities, in addition to the hugely extensive rewilding project.

Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director for The World's 50 Best Hotels, comments: "We're thrilled to be back in London celebrating the second edition of The World's 50 Best Hotels. Bringing together so many influential figures from the travel industry to honour and celebrate the world's finest hotel experiences is truly a special moment. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to every hotel on the list, each of which has clearly made a lasting impression on our Academy of travel experts. We hope 2024's list inspires travel lovers to choose a truly spectacular destination for their next trip."

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 was revealed as part of a live countdown from No.50 to No.1. The ranking is complemented by a host of special awards and reflects the very best travel experiences around the globe, collated from the votes of 600 anonymous experts. This voting panel – the 50 Best Hotels Academy – comprises a balanced mix of hoteliers, travel journalists, educators, and seasoned luxury travellers, led by a group of industry-leading Academy Chairs.

SUJÁN JAWAI

At SUJÁN JAWAI guests spend unforgettable days in the wilderness tracking leopards and other wildlife and exploring rural villages. Wandering with the charismatic Rabari herdsmen is a great chance to totally immerse in the local culture and gain insight into some of SUJÁN's exemplary conservation and community projects. Surrounded by the 350-million-year-old Aravalli Mountain range, guests can hike, walk, cycle and ride through one of India's most exquisite wildernesses. The camp comprises eight luxurious tented 'Rock Suites,' the Family 'Felidae' Suite, and The Royal 'Panthera' Suite complete with a private swimming pool and private butler.

SUJÁN JAWAI recently celebrated 10 years of protecting and sharing the Jawai wilderness in Rajasthan. Founders Jaisal and Anjali Singh and their team have tirelessly worked over the last decade to successfully reintroduce native wildlife species, restore their habitats, and help biodiversity thrive.

Located between the cities of Jodhpur and Udaipur within a backdrop of billion-year-old granite rock formations, Jawai is one of western Rajasthan's best kept secrets of untrammelled wilderness, where wild leopards co-exist with nomadic tribes and communities against a topographical tapestry of dry sand rivers, gorges, agricultural development, hamlets, and hills that are set within a backdrop of billion-year-old granite rock formations.

Since the project started in 2013, SUJÁN's rewilding initiatives have helped to preserve and restore over 100 sq. km. of land. This once fragile ecosystem now teems with life, filled with over 30 species of mammals, 270 bird types, and more fauna. Maintaining the unique co-existence between man and animal in this region, respecting their ancient culture, and spirituality has been key to its success. Every step of the rewilding roadmap has been implemented with the support and collaboration of the nomadic tribes and communities within the Jawai region. It is a shining example of the positive impact that determined conservation efforts can have on the environment with over 20,000 individuals in local villages benefitting from the rewilding project over the past ten years.

Founded by Jaisal Singh in 2000, and since expanded with his wife Anjali, SUJÁN is widely recognised as India's leading conservation tourism hotel brand. Their collection of three wilderness camps in three fascinating corners of Rajasthan have long been recognised as the very best on offer in India.

Prices at SUJÁN JAWAI start at ₹125,000 per night, based on two people sharing a Rock Suite. The rate is inclusive of breakfast, lunch and dinner for two. Taxes are not included. The rate also includes wilderness drives twice daily, laundry, and Wi-Fi. There is also a mandatory conservation contribution of ₹2,500, per person, per night.

About The World's 50 Best Hotels

Following the success of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Bars, 50 Best launched The World's 50 Best Hotels in 2023, marking the brand's first global launch since 2009. The World's 50 Best Hotels list is created by The World's 50 Best Hotels Academy, an influential group of more than 600 independent leaders, each selected for their expert opinion of the international hotel scene. The World's 50 Best Hotels event programme – including the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list – provides a unique opportunity to unite hoteliers, restaurateurs, bar owners, media, business travellers and luxury travellers at a captivating celebration of hospitality, passion and talent. The inaugural awards ceremony was held in London, UK, in September 2023.

