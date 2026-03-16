Sukhpal Ahluwalia deepens commitment to cultural and education causes in India during visit

NEW DELHI, India, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sukhpal Ahluwalia has deepened his commitment to philanthropic projects in India, increasing his support for cultural and educational causes on a recent visit to the country.

During his visit, Ahluwalia donated towards the construction of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib, a Sikh place of worship in Guragon. Ahluwalia also pledged continued support for a school in Faridabad. He previously purchased the land on which it is built, providing children living in extreme poverty in slums with access to free, multi-year education.

Ahluwalia at the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib (PRNewsfoto/The Ahluwalia Family Foundation)

This renewed support comes as Ahluwalia spends increasing time in India, ahead of his planned retirement there.

It marks a continuation of his longstanding support for charitable initiatives in the country. Ahluwalia regularly donates to projects in India and the United Kingdom, where he currently resides. In recent years, this has included a £100,000 donation to the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation's Justice for Every Child Campaign, which provides legal and mental support to vulnerable children and their families.

Ahluwalia's recent visit represents a wider commitment to supporting philanthropic work in India. Other upcoming projects include plans to launch a classic car rally across India in support of causes close to his heart.

Ahluwalia is the founder of the UK-based real estate developer Dominus Group, which specialises in student housing and hospitality. He is the founder of car parts distributor Euro Car Parts and currently serves as Executive Chairman of GSF Car Parts. Alongside his work in the UK, Ahluwalia regularly invests in businesses throughout India.

Sukhpal Ahluwalia said: "Education and faith are two issues close to my heart. Gurdwaras, or any place of worship, are more than somewhere to practice faith. They're places of community and identity.

"It's also very special knowing that disadvantaged children in Faridabad are receiving a free education, and to see the great work of the school and its teachers firsthand. Social status and economic background should not affect your chances of success, and closing the educational gap is a crucial step.

"Every time I return to India, I am struck by the pace of change. It's exciting to have a hand in that, investing in Indian causes, organisations, and people. I intend to do significantly more as I spend more time in the country and begin to look towards retirement in India."

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