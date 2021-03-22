Summer Gold Coin Offer begins on KhelPlay Rummy

Players who have made their first Deposit on KhelPlay Rummy on or after 1st March qualify for the Leaderboard of this exciting Offer. More Cash Games and more wagering will be rewarded with a bigger value of the Gold Coin. The Leaderboard topper at the end of the Offer period will win a 10 grams Gold Coin. The final Leaderboard will be updated on 7th April.

With the Summer Gold Coin Offer, KhelPlay Rummy has given a truly Golden opportunity to all the Indian Rummy players. Those who are not on KhelPlay Rummy, will need to download the App to compete on the Leaderboard and win a Gold Coin.

About Khel Group

Khel Group is a popular 100% Indian gaming company that offers Rummy and Fantasy Games. They attract gaming enthusiasts from all age groups with high-level skill-based online Games. They believe in transparency, high quality, confidentiality and trusted user experience.

Khel Group offers its Players every possible format of Indian Rummy Games like 10 Cards Rummy, 13 Cards Rummy, 21 Cards Rummy and 27 Cards Rummy. Along with Rummy, they are all set to rule the field of Fantasy Cricket.

