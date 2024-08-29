Sunsure Energy begins powering Navi Mumbai production facility from Solapur plant

Supplying more than 32 GWh of green energy annually helps Sandoz Group reduce its direct emissions by 11 percent

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunsure Energy, one of India's leading renewable power producers, has begun supplying renewable electricity to the Navi Mumbai production facility of Sandoz, the global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines. This power supply from Sunsure's Solapur plant is part of the solar open access Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed between the two companies last year.

This landmark project will enable Sandoz to save 26 thousand tonnes of CO 2 annually and marks a significant step forward in the implementation of decarbonization initiatives undertaken by Sandoz: by switching to green energy for its Navi Mumbai production plant, Sandoz Group will reduce its total direct emissions by 11 percent. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Sandoz has also submitted a Commitment Letter to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to set science-based carbon emission reduction targets, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. Sunsure will supply Sandoz with 32 GWh of renewable electricity annually, which is enough to power 7,000 homes in India*.

At the inaugural event to mark the start of supplies from the Solapur plant, Sudhir Bhandare, Executive Director of Sandoz India, said, "The efficient use of resources and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions are key issues for Sandoz. The supply of renewable energy through this project therefore fits perfectly with our sustainability ambitions."

Sunsure has begun power supply almost 2 months ahead of schedule.

Shashank Sharma, Founder & CEO of Sunsure Energy, said, "Supporting Sandoz in its gradual transition to green energy is an important project for Sunsure and we are delighted that we could make it happen before committed timelines. This project signifies Sunsure's strong presence and goals for Maharashtra, a state that has been at the forefront of renewable electricity adoption for the past decade."

About Sunsure Energy

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is the preferred renewable energy solutions provider for India's leading businesses transitioning to green power. As a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), Sunsure enables businesses across India to embrace clean energy with ease and confidence through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that offset up to 70% of power use to renewable energy through a mix of solar, wind, and battery storage technologies. Sunsure is backed by Partners Group AG with an equity commitment of $400 Million towards our vision of building the largest industrial decarbonization company in India and SE Asia. With 500 MW of Assets Under Operation, 2.5 GW of RE capacity under construction, and a target of 5 GW by the end of 2028, Sunsure Energy is committed to powering India's energy independence and transforming every Indian business with green energy.

*Average household in India consumes around 4,600 units of electricity annually. Source: CEA All India Electricity Statistics 2024

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491395/Sunsure_Energy.jpg