Sunsure Energy Signs 19.36 MW Round-the-Clock Wind-Solar Hybrid Agreement with Deepak Fertilisers, Pune

The wind solar hybrid project will deliver 5.5 Cr. units of round-the-clock renewable power annually to Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunsure Energy, India's preferred Round-the-Clock (RTC) renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities, has signed a long-term agreement with Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, (DFPCL) (BSE: 500645); (NSE: DEEPAKFERT), one of India's leading producers of industrial & mining chemicals and fertilisers, for supplying hybrid renewable energy combining solar and wind power. Both parties have signed an agreement of total 19.36 MW of renewable power — comprising 8.86 MW (13.29 MWp) of solar and 10.5 MW of wind energy. The hybrid energy will be generated from Sunsure's solar plant in Dhule, Maharashtra and wind plant in Jath, Maharashtra, and will be supplied to DFPCL's facility located in Raigad, Maharashtra.

The project is expected to generate approximately 5.50 crore units annually, enabling DFPCL to reduce its carbon footprint by over 40,000 tons of CO₂ each year — equivalent to planting nearly 2 million trees over the project lifetime. This agreement reinforces DFPCL's ongoing efforts to operate as an environmentally conscious and sustainable organization.

"We are delighted to partner with DFPCL, a leader in the Indian chemical and fertiliser industry, for this wind solar hybrid agreement. This agreement showcases Sunsure's ability to deliver renewable energy solutions that offer round-the-clock green energy to industries crucial to India's growth trajectory. Hybrid solutions like these can offset up to 55-60% of the power demand of large-scale industrial consumer without relying on the banking framework. Maharashtra has been at the heart of Sunsure's growth story and delivering RTC clean energy to a premier industry in the state is a great achievement for everyone at Sunsure," said Mr. Shashank Sharma, Founder – Chairman & CEO, Sunsure Energy.

"At Deepak Fertilisers, we are committed to adopting cleaner, more reliable energy solutions that strengthen our industrial operations while advancing our sustainability goals. Partnering with Sunsure Energy enables us to achieve long-term cost efficiency and accelerates our transition to renewable energy. Sunsure's market reputation and proven track record were key factors in selecting them as our decarbonization partner," said Mr. Pandurang Landge, President – Manufacturing, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited.

About Sunsure Energy

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is India's preferred Round-the-Clock renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities. As a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), Sunsure enables corporations across India to embrace clean energy with ease and confidence through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that offset up to 100% of their power use with round-the-clock clean energy (RE-RTC) from solar, wind, and battery storage solutions. Sunsure is backed by Partners Group AG with an equity commitment of $400 million towards its vision of building the largest industrial decarbonisation company in India and Southeast Asia. With 600 MW operational assets, 7.10 GW under various stages of development across states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, with a target of 10 GW by 2030, Sunsure is committed to Making India's Power Move.

About Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (DFPCL) is among the India's leading manufacturers of industrial chemicals and fertilisers. With a strong presence in Technical Ammonium Nitrate (mining chemicals), Industrial Chemicals and Crop Nutrition (fertilisers), the Company supports critical sectors of the economy such as infrastructure, mining, chemicals, pharmaceutical and agriculture. DFPCL is a publicly listed, multi-product Indian conglomerate and has plants located in four states, namely Maharashtra (Taloja), Gujarat (Daher), Andhra Pradesh (Srikakulam) and Haryana (Panipat).

DFPCL is leading manufacturer and marketer of Iso Propyl Alcohol (IPA) in India and Largest Manufacturer of Nitric Acid in Southeast Asia. The Company is developing specialised grades of Nitric acid and IPA to meet specific requirements to cater needs of the industry/consumer.

DFPCL is one of the leading manufacturers of Technical Ammonium Nitrate in the world, it is the only producer of prilled Technical Grade Ammonium Nitrate solids and Medical Grade Ammonium Nitrate in India. The Company has commenced best in-class Technical Services to drive downstream productivity benefits for the mining end consumers.

In Crop Nutrition, DFPCL has embarked on a transformative journey—evolving from a commodity-based business to a provider of differentiated and crop-specific solutions. This strategic shift is reflected in the development and deployment of innovative products such as Croptek, Smartek and Solutek, tailored for key crops including onion, cotton, sugarcane, corn, potato, soybean, tomato, grapes, pomegranate, and banana. Enhanced-efficiency fertilisers (NUE enhancer) are developed basis rigorous R&D efforts and bottom-up marketing focus supported by over ~95,000+ farmer demo plots over last 7 years. These efforts have shown distinct yield and quality improvements for crops across segments such as onion, cotton, sugarcane, corn, potato, soybean, tomato, grapes, pomegranate, and banana. Over last seven years, value-added nutrition products have benefitted 6 million farmers. https://www.dfpcl.com

