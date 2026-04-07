Sunsure Energy Signs 3 Consecutive PPAs with Wonder Cement; Delivering 30 MWp Across Maharashtra & UP

Wonder Cement to source up to 67% of power consumption through Renewable Energy, reducing 33,000 metric tonnes of CO 2 emissions every year

NEW DELHI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunsure Energy, India's preferred Round-the-Clock renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities, has signed 3 consecutive long-term solar open-access power purchase agreements (PPA) with Wonder Cement. Through the continued partnership, Sunsure has begun supplying power to Wonder Cement's facilities in Dhule, Maharashtra and Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, from its 150 MWp plant in Solapur and 49 MWp plant in Augasi, respectively.

Signing ceremony between Sunsure Energy and Wonder Cement in Udaipur, India

The repeat partnership reflects Wonder Cement's continued trust in Sunsure's execution capabilities across multiple states in India and reaffirms their shared commitment to sustainability. The agreements will help Wonder Cement offset a total of 33,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to planting 1.5 million trees, supporting their commitment to integrate renewable energy into their operations.

By partnering with Sunsure, Wonder Cement will be able to displace 67% of their electricity consumption in Dhule facility and 52% of their electricity consumption in Aligarh facility with clean power, significantly reducing its reliance on grid power.

Kiran Patil, MD, Wonder Cement, said, "We at Wonder Cement are committed to minimizing our environmental impact, with sustainability as a core operational principle. Our commitment to environmental responsibility is evident in our strategic integration of renewable energy sources, including wind and solar power. Our repeat partnership with Sunsure Energy reinforces our commitment to low-carbon operations with a partner who understands our requirements and reduces friction for us."

Shashank Sharma, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Sunsure Energy, said, "We are delighted to have executed repeat agreements with Wonder Cement, enabling their switch to green energy. Successful power supply across multiple states shows their confidence in Sunsure's execution capabilities and our resolve to be the partner-of-choice for India's premier corporations for their switch to renewable energy. The cement sector sits at the heart of India's industrial growth, and its energy transition will define the pace of sustainable development in the country. By setting clear renewable energy targets, Wonder Cement is creating a benchmark for leadership excellence in the cement sector and we are proud to contribute to their vision and sustainability journey. We look forward to future collaborations with them in powering their switch to clean energy."

About Sunsure Energy:

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is India's preferred Round-the-Clock renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities. As a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), Sunsure enables corporations across India to embrace clean energy with ease and confidence through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that offset up to 100% of their power use with round-the-clock clean energy (RE-RTC) from solar, wind, and battery storage solutions. Sunsure is backed by Partners Group AG with an equity commitment of $400 million towards its vision of building the largest industrial decarbonisation company in India and Southeast Asia. With 700 MW operational assets, 7.10 GW under various stages of development across Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, and a target of 10 GW by 2030, Sunsure is committed to Making India's Power Move. https://sunsure-energy.com

About Wonder Cement Ltd.:

Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of the esteemed RK Group, Wonder Cement was founded with a singular vision — to make a meaningful difference. This philosophy drives every aspect of the organisation, reflected in the superior quality of its products, its robust processes and stringent quality checks, and its commitment to enriching lives across communities. Built on the core values of trust, quality, speed, and transparency, Wonder Cement firmly believes that perfection is not an event but a continuous journey.

Our state-of-the-art integrated cement plant in Nimbahera, District Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, houses five production lines with a clinker production capacity of 13.8 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA). Developed in technical collaboration with industry leaders ThyssenKrupp and Pfeiffer GmbH of Germany, this facility ensures manufacturing standards on par with the best in the world. With our integrated plant at Nimbahera and grinding units at Dhule (Maharashtra), Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh), Jhajjar (Haryana), Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), and Tulsigam (Gujarat), our total cement manufacturing capacity has scaled up to 21.5 MTPA. Further augmenting this growth, we have started project work of a new greenfield integrated cement plant with a 4.0 MTPA clinker and 2.5 MTPA cement capacity at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, along with a 2.5 MTPA clinker grinding unit at Suratgarh, Rajasthan.

With immense pride, we affirm: "Where there is Wonder, Dekhna — Farq Nazar Aayega."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951127/SUNSURE_ENERGY_Wonder_Cement.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491395/5903811/Sunsure_Energy_Logo.jpg